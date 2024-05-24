How to Get Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves

At the start of the game, Rover initially has the Spectro element. However, as you progress through the main story, you can unlock Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves. Let’s look at what it is and how to get it!

Wuthering Waves Unlocking Havoc Rover Guide

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You unlock Havoc Rover during the Grand Warstorm main mission, the last quest in the Huanglong arc. The game requires you to reach Union Level 21 before you can start the mission. After visiting the abandoned research lab, you can speak with Aalto again at the entrance.

The game will warn you that you will enter a long mission. Personally, it took me almost two hours to finish this quest. The bosses that you will face will be at level 50, but you don’t need to be worried since the game will give you trial characters.

The Grand Warstorm mission in Wuthering Waves contains four boss fights, and during your last battle, you will get Havoc Rover. You must survive fighting against the Dreamless for a bit before Jiyan can rejoin the fight.

Besides changing their element, Havoc Rover can gain Umbra stacks with each attack. When you’ve filled the gauge, you can use Heavy Attacks to enter the Dark Surge state. Luckily, they are still using a sword, so you don’t need to change their weapon if you want to use the new element.

Rover Havoc’s Sequences

After you complete the mission, you will also gain one Rover’s Waveband. You can spend this item to activate one of Havoc Rover’s sequences in Wuthering Waves. Here are the details:

Sequence 1 – Resonance Skill DMG Bonus is increased by 30%.

Sequence 2 – Reset Resonance Skill’s cooldown time when Rover enters the Dark Surge state by casting Heavy Attack Devastation.

Sequence 3 – In the Dark Surge state, Basic Attack V restores HP equal to 10% of the total HP lost on hit.

Sequence 4 – Heavy Attack Devastation and Resonance Liberation Deadening Abyss reduces enemy Havoc Resistance by 10% for 20 seconds.

Sequence 5 – Basic Attack V deals an additional Havoc DMG equal to 50% of Basic Attack V damage in the Dark Surge state.

Sequence 6 – In the Dark Surge state, Rover’s CRIT Rate is increased by 25%.

That's everything you need to know about Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves.

