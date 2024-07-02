How to Unlock Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant

Nexon Games’ free-to-play looter-shooter, The First Descendant, has arrived with plenty of unique characters and weapons for you to unlock. One such powerful character is the Ultimate Bunny. Continue reading to learn how to unlock the Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant.

How to Get Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant

Image Source: Nexon Games

At the time of writing, we don’t know exactly how to get Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant, though we are sure it will be quite the grind. We are still playing through The First Descendant’s campaign and will update this article with more concrete info soon.

In the First Descendant beta, the Ultimate Descendants could be unlocked by running story missions to get gold Amorphous materials, which could then be used for running Void Intercept missions to farm various Ultimate blueprints.

It doesn’t stop there. Once you had acquired all the Ultimate blueprints, you had to interact with the Magister Anais in the tower to research the Ultimate character at a shockingly high price.

Naturally, this could take a lot of time, but that is to be expected from a free-to-play title.

In case you didn’t know, Ultimate Descendants are more powerful variants of their regular counterparts (think Prime Warframes in Warframe) that deal more damage, have enhanced skills, and come equipped with flashy armor sets.

Unsurprisingly, the Ultimate Descendants are S-tier characters, most suited for The First Descendant’s endgame activities, such as the large-scale Void Intercept battles and Special Operations.

At launch, there are only five Ultimate characters in The First Descendant. These are Ultimate Ajax, Ultimate Bunny, Ultimate Gley, Ultimate Lepic, and Ultimate Viessa.

