How to Solve Stone Lift Puzzles in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves‘ new region, Mt. Firmament, is brimming with environmental puzzles and collectibles that will entice you to explore every nook and cranny of this snowcapped locale. One such open-world puzzle named Stone Lift requires you to adjust stone pillars to pass light beams. Continue reading to learn how to solve these Stone Lift puzzles in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Stone Lift Puzzle Solution

You can solve Stone Lift Puzzles in Wuthering Waves by stepping on the pressure platforms to tweak the height of the stone pillars in a way that allows the light to pass from the light-emitting pillar to the light-receiving pillar.

Stand on the pressure plates to adjust the height of the stone pillars and let the light reach its destination. However, it’s easier said than done as there can often be other obstacles along the way.

For instance, in some cases, the pressure plates are well-hidden, so you can miss them and fail to adjust the stone pillars’ heights appropriately. In other situations, you may find a vine trap surrounding one of the pillars, and before you connect the light emitter to the light receiver, you must find the explosive charge to destroy the vines and clear the path.

Some Stone Lift puzzles in Wuthering Waves have multiple light-emitting and light-receiving pillars. Don’t be overwhelmed when you see one like this, as the goal is still to stand on the pressure plates to adjust the pillars’ height and allow the light to reach the other side.

In this case, however, you must do this twice to complete the puzzle since there are two light emitters and receivers.

Completing the Stone Life puzzle in Wuthering Waves will unlock the nearby Advanced Supply Chest. Loot it to get Union XP, Astrities, Shell Credits, and random crafting materials.

