Best Loong’s Pearl Farming Spots in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves 1.1 update has brought a new 5-star Resonator, the magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi, to the game. One of Jinhsi’s ascension materials is a new flower exclusive to the Mt. Firmament region of the game named Loong’s Pearl. Continue reading to learn about the best farming spots for Loong’s Pearl in Wuthering Waves.

Where to Farm Loong’s Pearl in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can farm Loong’s Pearl in Wuthering Waves in the area around Loong’s Rest in Mt. Firmament. These flowers have sky-blue petals with deep-blue roots, which makes them quite hard to miss, especially if you use your sensor to highlight the area.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Take a walk around the lake in Loong’s Rest, and you should be able to find at least two dozen Loong’s Pearl lying around in the area. Thankfully, plucking each flower will get you two Loong’s Pearl, so you won’t have trouble farming these.

While exploring Mt. Firmament, you might also come across regions named Loong’s Crest and Loong’s Ridge, though unfortunately, they are not home to Loong’s Pearl despite having ‘Loong’ in their names.

You can also find at least 10 Loong’s Pearl inside a cave named Mianloong Chamber. It’s located on the northeast side of the lake in Loong’s Rest. You can find its exact location in the screenshot below.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

However, you can’t access this area until you have progressed far into the Jinzhou Rising Act 7 quest in Wuthering Waves.

Lastly, you can buy at most 15 Loong’s Pearl from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. Each will cost you 3,000 Shell Credits, which isn’t much, so you should be able to buy all 15 guilt-free.

Thankfully, you only need 60 Loong’s Pearl to max out Jinhsi’s character level, so you won’t have to grind much for this new ascension material, at least for now.

