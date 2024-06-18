Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 Total Astrite and Pulls Count

Wuthering Waves is set to receive its first major update on June 28, 2024. This new update will expand the map further, introduce new events, add to the story, and introduce new character and weapon banners. To get these characters you’re going to want to gather all the Astrite you need. So, let’s take a look at the total Astrite rewards and pulls calculation for Wuthering Waves 1.1.

Total Astrite in Wuthering Waves 1.1

Some Dataminers have gained access to some of the upcoming content and calculated a rough estimate for the total Astrite you can get in Wuthering Waves 1.1. So, let’s take a look at the calculations. If you’re feeling lazy, just scroll down to the Total Astrite section for a complete summary.

Quests

Thaw of Eons – Act VII 240x

Immortal Blaze – Changli 140x

Mt. Firmament Act 1 200x

Glorious Loong’s Pearl 40x

Go Wild, Hoartore Dancers 10x

At the Peak of Arch-Shaped Rock 30x

Mountain Melodies 10x

Crying Girl 10x

Events

Gifts of Celestial Light 5x Radiant Tide and 5x Lustrous Tide

Depths of Illusive Realm S2 1000x

Tactical Simulacra 500x

Tales from Mt. Firmament 500x

Lollo Campaign 400x Astrite and 5x LustrousTide

Tide Seeker 5x Radiant Tide

Aftersound Abundance ???

Chord Cleansing ???

Character Trial (Jinshi and Changli) 40x

Permanent Content

Exploration – Mt. Firmament 2385x

Achievements 800x

Tutorials 17x

Traces of Mt. Firmament 300x

Databank: Level 21 40x

Resonator Tutorial 20x

Tactical Hologram: Crownless 120x

New System (Similar: Casket Delivery) 360x

Note that the exploration rewards are a rough estimate of the minimum amount available.

Repeated Rewards

Daily Activity (42 days) 2520x

Oscillated Coral 6x Radiant Tide and 6x Forging Tide

Battle Pass F2P 5x Lustrous Tide

Tower of Adversity 1400x

Mail Rewards

Maintenance Compensation 300x

1.1 Livestream Codes 300x

Redeemable Codes 100x

KuroBugs Compensation 320x

Total Astrite

With all of the rewards listed above totaled, we get the following results for F2P players:

12,400x Astrite or more (roughly)

16x Radiant Tide Pulls

21x Lustrous Tide Pulls

6x Forging Tide Pulls

The Lunite Subscription adds another 3780 Astrite and the Battle Pass adds 4x Radiant Tides and 620x more Astrite.

You can also refer to the graphic below, made by the users who calculated these amounts.

image via Reddit via KarlSQuent

That’s all you need to know about the total Astrite rewards and pulls in Wuthering Waves version 1.1. For more Wuthering Waves content, you can check out our post on how to get high scores in the Alloy Smelt event. You should also check out the leaked kits for both Changli and Jinhsi.

