Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 Total Astrite and Pulls Count

Wuthering Waves is set to receive its first major update on June 28, 2024. This new update will expand the map further, introduce new events, add to the story, and introduce new character and weapon banners. To get these characters you’re going to want to gather all the Astrite you need. So, let’s take a look at the total Astrite rewards and pulls calculation for Wuthering Waves 1.1.
Total Astrite in Wuthering Waves 1.1
Some Dataminers have gained access to some of the upcoming content and calculated a rough estimate for the total Astrite you can get in Wuthering Waves 1.1. So, let’s take a look at the calculations. If you’re feeling lazy, just scroll down to the Total Astrite section for a complete summary.
Quests
- Thaw of Eons – Act VII 240x
- Immortal Blaze – Changli 140x
- Mt. Firmament Act 1 200x
- Glorious Loong’s Pearl 40x
- Go Wild, Hoartore Dancers 10x
- At the Peak of Arch-Shaped Rock 30x
- Mountain Melodies 10x
- Crying Girl 10x
Events
- Gifts of Celestial Light 5x Radiant Tide and 5x Lustrous Tide
- Depths of Illusive Realm S2 1000x
- Tactical Simulacra 500x
- Tales from Mt. Firmament 500x
- Lollo Campaign 400x Astrite and 5x LustrousTide
- Tide Seeker 5x Radiant Tide
- Aftersound Abundance ???
- Chord Cleansing ???
- Character Trial (Jinshi and Changli) 40x
Permanent Content
- Exploration – Mt. Firmament 2385x
- Achievements 800x
- Tutorials 17x
- Traces of Mt. Firmament 300x
- Databank: Level 21 40x
- Resonator Tutorial 20x
- Tactical Hologram: Crownless 120x
- New System (Similar: Casket Delivery) 360x
Note that the exploration rewards are a rough estimate of the minimum amount available.
Repeated Rewards
- Daily Activity (42 days) 2520x
- Oscillated Coral 6x Radiant Tide and 6x Forging Tide
- Battle Pass F2P 5x Lustrous Tide
- Tower of Adversity 1400x
Mail Rewards
- Maintenance Compensation 300x
- 1.1 Livestream Codes 300x
- Redeemable Codes 100x
- KuroBugs Compensation 320x
Total Astrite
With all of the rewards listed above totaled, we get the following results for F2P players:
- 12,400x Astrite or more (roughly)
- 16x Radiant Tide Pulls
- 21x Lustrous Tide Pulls
- 6x Forging Tide Pulls
The Lunite Subscription adds another 3780 Astrite and the Battle Pass adds 4x Radiant Tides and 620x more Astrite.
You can also refer to the graphic below, made by the users who calculated these amounts.
That’s all you need to know about the total Astrite rewards and pulls in Wuthering Waves version 1.1. For more Wuthering Waves content, you can check out our post on how to get high scores in the Alloy Smelt event. You should also check out the leaked kits for both Changli and Jinhsi.