Wuthering Waves How To Get High Scores in Alloy Smelt Event

Learn how to ace the Alloy Smelt event and increase points gained
Published: Jun 8, 2024 08:31 am

Wuthering Waves’ latest update is here, and along with the release of Yinlin, we see a bunch of other additions to the game. The Alloy Smelt event was added to the game and it features some really tough challenges and some great rewards. However, to save yourself time and get all the rewards, it’s crucial to know how to get high scores in the Alloy Smelt Event.

What is the Alloy Smelt Event

The Alloy Smelt event features a series of combat challenges against endless waves of enemies within certain time limits. There are a total of 10 stages and three different phases for the event, with each phase unlocking three new stages. The second phase unlocks after 2 days and the third unlocks after 4 days. You can also choose between three difficulty levels for each stage, with higher difficulties giving greater point multipliers.

Wuthering Waves alloy smelt event stage details for smouldering stage
Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Score High in the Alloy Smelt Event

You can easily score a ton of points in the Alloy Smelt event if you make use of the stage bonuses. Rather than trying to defeat the enemies in a conventional manner, you have to make use of the stage bonuses for Intro Skills, for the first few stages at least. For example, the third stage, Scorching Rift, provides bonuses to the Concerto skills for Electro and Fusion Resonators. You have to rely on this bonus by quickly swapping between your characters as soon as their intro skill is available to deal damage to enemies. Using this method is a lot more efficient than just trying to defeat the enemies.

Wuthering Waves Challenge Points 14900 for Alloy Smelt event improvement high score
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Latter phases and stages of the event will also have similar bonuses, so focus on those when trying to score high during the event.

Event Tips

Here are some tips to get high scores in the Alloy Smelt event quickly:

  • The Point rewards can be farmed by repeating the same stages. You can max those out by scoring high in the same stage over and over again.
  • Resonators such as Verina who charges Concerto skills quickly should be prioritized.
  • Make use of the trial characters if you lack characters who don’t have the corresponding buffed elements.
  • Resonators who can deal AoE damage or group up enemies will perform better.
  • Turn up the difficulty multiplier to the max as it’s worth the increase in points from defeating enemies.

Tiger’s Maw Ore Shop NPC Missing

The Tiger’s Maw Ore Shop NPC can go missing as a result of the Alloy Smelt event. He’ll be located in a different place in the Tiger’s Maw Mine. To find him, just open your quests menu and look for the Alloy Smelt side quest. Navigate to its location, speak to the merchant, and he will return to his previous location at the Tiger’s Maw Ore Shop.

That’s all you need to know on how to score high on the Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves. For more guides, check out Jinhsi’s leaked kit and materials, Camellya’s leaked kit, and all the version 1.1 patch notes.

