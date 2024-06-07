Wuthering Waves Jinhsi Abilities and Ascension Materials

Jinhsi is an upcoming 5-star character in Wuthering Waves 1.1 and her release is generating quite a bit of hype. We know a good deal about Jinhsi’s abilities and kit already and her animations are some of the coolest in the game. This guide covers everything about Jinhsi before her release. We’ll cover everything about Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves including her abilities, release date, ascension materials, resonance chains, and more!

Who is Jinhsi?

Jinhsi is the noble magistrate of Jinzhou. She is protected by her loyal guard, Sanhua, who always stays by her side. As the city’s protector, she deals with the city’s complicated politics and handles all of the administrative duties of Jinzhou. She was chosen by the guardian of Jinzhou, Jue, at a very young age, but despite this, she has proven herself to be a capable leader and earned the respect of the citizens.

Image Source: Kuro Games

Jinhsi was revealed as an upcoming playable character on May 17, 2024. She is expected to become available in version 1.1, which will likely be released on Friday, June 28, 2024. She is expected to be a 5-star Spectro character with a Broadsword as her main weapon.

Jinhsi Skills

Jinhsi’s kit has been revealed through leaks and the closed beta test. Here’s what we know about her skills and play style.

Active Skills

Vibration Manifestation (Attacks)

Basic Attack: Perform up to four consecutive strikes, dealing Spectro DMG.

Heavy Attack: Use Stamina to execute a charged attack, dealing Spectro DMG.

Mid-Air Attack: Perform a Plunging Attack while airborne using Stamina, dealing Spectro DMG.

Dodge Counter: After a successful dodge, use Basic Attack to counterattack, dealing Spectro DMG.

Resonating Slashes (Resonance Skill)

Dash forward and deliver a series of strikes that deals Spectro DMG.

Overflowing Radiance: After using Basic Attack 4 or the Intro Skill (Loong’s Halo) (when not in Incarnation), the Resonance Skill (Overflowing Radiance) becomes available for 5 seconds.

This skill inflicts Spectro DMG and puts Jinhsi into (Incarnation).

Usable in mid-air.

Echoing Orchestra (Resonance Liberation)

Use the power of a heart’s wish to deal Spectro DMG.

Usable in mid-air.

Image Source: Kuro Games

World in a Grain of Sand (Forte Circuit)

Incarnation:

While in Incarnation:

Alternative Basic Attack (Incarnation: Basic Attack): Perform up to four consecutive strikes, dealing Spectro DMG. The cycle doesn’t reset, and it can be used in mid-air.

Alternative Resonance Skill (Crescent Divinity): Deal Spectro DMG, usable in mid-air.

Alternative Heavy Attack (Incarnation: Heavy Attack): Attack the target mid-air using Stamina, dealing with Spectro DMG.

Alternative Dodge (Incarnation: Dodge): Perform multiple dodges in mid-air using Stamina.

Alternative Dodge Counter (Incarnation: Dodge Counter): Deal Spectro DMG, usable in mid-air.

Resonance Skill: Illuminous Epiphany: After completing the 4th stage of Incarnation: Basic Attack, Incarnation ends, and Jinhsi gains (Ordination Glow), usable in mid-air.

While (Ordination Glow) is active: Basic Attack changes to Alternative Heavy Attack (Incarnation: Heavy Attack) in mid-air: Attack the target mid-air using Stamina, dealing Spectro DMG.

Resonance Skill changes to Resonance Skill (Illuminous Epiphany): Release (Solar Flare), which detonates as (Stella Glamour), dealing Spectro DMG after a short delay. Consume up to 40 Incandescence, with each point adding a DMG multiplier to (Stella Glamour). Usable in mid-air.

After using Resonance Skill Illuminous Epiphany, Jinhsi gains (Unison). This can be triggered once every 25 seconds.

Unison: When Jinhsi has Unison, switching characters removes Unison, triggering Jinhsi’s Outro Skill and the incoming character’s Intro Skill. Unison is used before Concerto Energy when Concerto Energy is full.

Incandescence: Jinhsi can hold up to 40 Incandescence. While Jinhsi is on the team, nearby team members gain (Eras in Unity). When characters with Eras in Unity deal attribute damage, Jinhsi gains 1 Incandescence Damage of the same attribute can generate up to 1 Incandescence every 3 seconds.



Passive Skills

Reticence:

Jinhsi’s Spectro DMG Bonus is increased by 20%.

Silent Listener:

Intro Skill Loong’s Halo gains a 50% additional DMG.

Switch Skills

Waveshock (Intro Skill):

Attack the target, dealing Spectro DMG.

Instant (Outro Skill):

Using power homologous with the Sentinel, Jinhsi reduces the Cooldown of Eras in Unity to 1 second, lasting for 20 seconds.

Jinhsi Resonance Chain

Image Source: Kuro Games

Following is the list of Jinhsi’s six resonance chains and their effects if you plan on pulling for dupes.

Abyssal Ascension

When Jinhsi uses Basic Attack (Incarnation: Basic Attack) or Resonance Skill (Crescent Divinity), gain one stack of (Herald of Revival), stacking up to 4 times and lasting 6 seconds.

Using Resonance Skill (Illuminous Epiphany) consumes all stacks, with each stack increasing the DMG of Resonance Skill (Illuminous Epiphany) by 20%.

Chronofrost Repose:

Jinhsi recovers 40 Incandescence after being out of combat for more than 4 seconds.

This effect triggers every 4 seconds.

Celestial Incarnate:

Gain 12 Incandescence and a stack of (Immortal’s Descendancy) after using Intro Skill (Loong’s Halo).

Each stack increases ATK by 25%, up to 2 stacks, lasting 20 seconds.

Benevolent Grace:

When using Resonance Liberation (Echoing Orchestra) or Resonance Skill (Illuminous Epiphany), all nearby team members gain a 20% DMG bonus for all attributes for 20 seconds.

Frostfire Illumination:

Increases the DMG Multiplier of Resonance Liberation (Echoing Orchestra) by 120%.

Comes Spring When Chill Exhausts:

Increases the DMG Multiplier percentage for Resonance Skill (Illuminous Epiphany) by 45%.

The increase from Incandescence additionally increases by 71%.

Ascension Materials

For Jinhsi’s ascension levels, you’ll need the following materials:

Elegy Tacet Core x46

LF Howler Core x4

MF Howler Core x12

HF Howler Core x12

FF Howler Core x4

Gloom Slough x60

How to Obtain Jinhsi’s Ascension Materials

Now let’s go over how to acquire each of these Ascension Materials.

Elegy Tacet Core

Defeat the World Boss Mourning Aix to obtain Elegy Tacet Cores. You’ll find Mourning Aix in the Whining Aix’s Mire – Fallen Grave area in the south of the map. You will need 46 Elegy Tacet Cores to ascend Jinhsi to the max level.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Gloom Slough

You need 60 Gloom Sloughs to ascend Jinhsi to the max level. The following areas have a decent number of Gloom Sloughs:

Dim Forest

Shade Ridge

East of Central Plains

Forbidden Forest

West of Giant Banyan

Howler Cores

You’ll need a ton of LF Howler Cores to ascend Jinhsi. Here are the exact numbers for each tier:

LF Howler Core x4.

MF Howler Core x12.

HF Howler Core x12.

FF Howler Core x4.

You can Howler cores naturally by defeating various enemies. Target the following enemies, especially at higher Union Levels:

Cyan-Feathered Heron

Havoc Dreadmane

Hoochief Cyclone

Roseshroom

Spearback

Violet-Feathered Heron

Geohide Saurian

Young Roseshroom

Young Geohide Saurian

Chirpuff

Cruisewing

Diamondclaw

Excarat

Fusion Dreadmane

Gulpuff

Hoartoise

Hooscamp Flinger

Sabyr Boar

Hoochief Menace

Hooscamp Clapperclaw

Alternatively, you can buy LF Howler Cores from the Weapons Shop in Jinzhou for 1500 Shell Credits. You can also exchange 15 Oscillate Corals for LF Howler Core in the Store’s Item Exchange section.

Combine 3 LF Howler Cores to create 1 MF Howler Core at the Synthesizer in Jinzhou.

Combine 3 MF Howler Cores to create 1 HF Howler Core at the Synthesizer.

Combine 3 HF Howler Cores to create 1 FF Howler Core at the Synthesizer.

