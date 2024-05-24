All Bosses in Wuthering Waves, Locations, & Rewards

Wuthering Waves offers a wide variety of unique bosses in the game that you encounter as you play through the game and progress your Union Level. While some boss encounters are exclusive to the game’s story, the world bosses can be challenged at any time for lucrative rewards and ascension materials in exchange for Waveplates. So, if you are ready for the real challenge, this guide will come in handy as it lists all bosses in Wuthering Waves, how to unlock them, their location, and the boss drops.
Wuthering Waves Bosses List
At the time of writing, Wuthering Waves offers 12 bosses under the Boss Challenge feature, which works similarly to Genshin Impact’s world bosses. You head to their location, fight them and use Waveplate to claim the boss drops.
That being said, here are all the bosses, their locations and potential drops from them in Wuthering Waves:
Thundering Mephis
- Location: Desorock Highland
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Thundering Tacet Core
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Impermanence Heron
- Location: Desorock Highland
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Gold-dissolving Feather
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Tempest Mephis
- Location: Central Plains – Qichi Village
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Hidden Thunder Tacet Core
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Chaotic Juncture: Ember
- Location: Central Plains
- First Clear Rewards
- NA
- Probability of obtaining
- NA
Crownless
- Location: Central Plains – Stone Pile Plain
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Strife Tacet Core
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Bell-Borne Geochelone
- Location: Georges of Spirits
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Monument Bell
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Lampylumen Myriad
- Location: Tiger’s Maw – Dust SSealed Track
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Sound-keeping Tacet Core
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Inferno Rider
- Location: Port City of Guixu – Sea of Flames
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Rage Tacet Core
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Feilian Beringal
- Location: Dim Forest
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Roaring Rock Fist
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Mech Abomination
- Location: Whining Aix’s Mire
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Group Abomination Tacet Core
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Mourning Aix
- Location: Whining Aix’s Mire
- First Clear Rewards
- Union EXP x500
- Astrite x20
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Energy Core x1
- Shell Credit x20,000
- Probability of obtaining
- Union EXP x450
- Elegy Tacet Core
- Medium Resonance Potion
- Medium Energy Core
- Medium Sealed Tube
- Intimacy
- Shell Credits
Statue of the Crownless: Heart
- Location: NA
- First Clear Rewards
- NA
- Probability of obtaining
- NA
How to Unlock Boss Challenges in Wuthering Waves
In Wuthering Waves, you can unlock the Boss Challenges feature after reaching Union Level 10, which increases your SOL Phase to Rank 2. You unlock nine bosses at SOL Phase Rank 2 and the remaining three as you progress through the game.
That concludes our guide on all bosses in Wuthering Waves, how to unlock them, their location and boss drops. For more on the game, make sure to check out our guide to increasing your cost capacity, how to farm Lustrous Tides, daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.