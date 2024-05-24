Wuthering Waves Bosses (1)
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All Bosses in Wuthering Waves, Locations, & Rewards

Powerful bosses to overcome!
Image of Hritwik Raj
Hritwik Raj
|
Published: May 24, 2024 06:30 am

Wuthering Waves offers a wide variety of unique bosses in the game that you encounter as you play through the game and progress your Union Level. While some boss encounters are exclusive to the game’s story, the world bosses can be challenged at any time for lucrative rewards and ascension materials in exchange for Waveplates. So, if you are ready for the real challenge, this guide will come in handy as it lists all bosses in Wuthering Waves, how to unlock them, their location, and the boss drops.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves Bosses List

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

At the time of writing, Wuthering Waves offers 12 bosses under the Boss Challenge feature, which works similarly to Genshin Impact’s world bosses. You head to their location, fight them and use Waveplate to claim the boss drops. 

That being said, here are all the bosses, their locations and potential drops from them in Wuthering Waves:

Thundering Mephis 

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Desorock Highland
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Thundering Tacet Core
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Impermanence Heron

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Desorock Highland
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Gold-dissolving Feather
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Tempest Mephis

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Central Plains – Qichi Village
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Hidden Thunder Tacet Core
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Chaotic Juncture: Ember

Image Source: Wuthering Waves Interactive Map
  • Location: Central Plains
  • First Clear Rewards
    • NA
  • Probability of obtaining
    • NA

Crownless

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Central Plains – Stone Pile Plain
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Strife Tacet Core
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Bell-Borne Geochelone

Image Source: Wuthering Wave Interactive Map
  • Location: Georges of Spirits
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Monument Bell
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Lampylumen Myriad

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Tiger’s Maw – Dust SSealed Track
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Sound-keeping Tacet Core
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Inferno Rider

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Port City of Guixu – Sea of Flames
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Rage Tacet Core
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Feilian Beringal

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Dim Forest
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Roaring Rock Fist
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Mech Abomination

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Whining Aix’s Mire
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Group Abomination Tacet Core
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Mourning Aix

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Location: Whining Aix’s Mire
  • First Clear Rewards
    • Union EXP x500
    • Astrite x20
    • Advanced Resonance Potion x1
    • Advanced Energy Core x1
    • Shell Credit x20,000
  • Probability of obtaining
    • Union EXP x450
    • Elegy Tacet Core
    • Medium Resonance Potion
    • Medium Energy Core
    • Medium Sealed Tube
    • Intimacy
    • Shell Credits

Statue of the Crownless: Heart

Image Source: Wuthering Wave Interactive Map
  • Location: NA
  • First Clear Rewards
    • NA
  • Probability of obtaining
    • NA

How to Unlock Boss Challenges in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering-Waves-Boss-feature-unlocked
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In Wuthering Waves, you can unlock the Boss Challenges feature after reaching Union Level 10, which increases your SOL Phase to Rank 2. You unlock nine bosses at SOL Phase Rank 2 and the remaining three as you progress through the game.

That concludes our guide on all bosses in Wuthering Waves, how to unlock them, their location and boss drops. For more on the game, make sure to check out our guide to increasing your cost capacityhow to farm Lustrous Tides,  daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves
Lampylumen Myriad boss arena in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica May 24, 2024
Read Article When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Category: Guides
Guides
When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 24, 2024
Read Article How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
How to Unlink Your Email From Wuthering Waves - female character with electric whip
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves
Lampylumen Myriad boss arena in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica May 24, 2024
Read Article When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Category: Guides
Guides
When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 24, 2024
Read Article How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
How to Unlink Your Email From Wuthering Waves - female character with electric whip
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 24, 2024
Author
Hritwik Raj