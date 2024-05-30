Scarletthorn is one of the ores found around Huanglong that players need for crafting weapons at Uncle Wei’s, making it essential for players to know how to farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves. While you may come across Scarletthorn while exploring the overworld, knowing the best locations with high Scarletthorn deposits makes farming much easier and quicker.

Where to Find Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

As mentioned earlier, Scarletthorn is found all around Huanglong, though it is more frequent in regions like Desorock Highland, Dim Forest, Whining Aix’s Mire, and Central Plains.

With that said, here are some of the best locations to find Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves:

East of Tiderise Cliff

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Desorock Highland

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Area North and Northeast of Qichi Village

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Area between the Port City of Guixu, Tiger’s Maw and Dim Forest

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Frosting Harbour and Court of Savantae Ruins

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

How to Farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves

To farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves, we recommend that players first unlock all the Resonance Beacons in the Scarletthorn affluent areas and devise a farming route using the above Scarletthorn map locations.

Once that is done, players can use the farming route to farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves efficiently. That said, for casual players who don’t want to run all around the map, we recommend heading to the area east of Tiderise Cliff and between Frosting Harbour and Court of Savantae Ruins.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The two locations will net you more than 35 Scarletthorn, which is more than enough. The servers reset every 24 hours, and you can farm them again at the exact location.

That concludes our guide on where to find and how to farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves.

