Wuhtering Waves Scarletthorn
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves

An important crafting material to farm!
Image of Hritwik Raj
Hritwik Raj
|
Published: May 30, 2024 11:45 am

Scarletthorn is one of the ores found around Huanglong that players need for crafting weapons at Uncle Wei’s, making it essential for players to know how to farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves. While you may come across Scarletthorn while exploring the overworld, knowing the best locations with high Scarletthorn deposits makes farming much easier and quicker.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Scarletthorn obtained
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

As mentioned earlier, Scarletthorn is found all around Huanglong, though it is more frequent in regions like Desorock Highland, Dim Forest, Whining Aix’s Mire, and Central Plains.

With that said, here are some of the best locations to find Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves:

East of Tiderise Cliff

Wuhtering Waves East of Tiderise Cliff Scarletthorn Location
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Desorock Highland

Wuhtering Waves Desorock Highland Scarletthorn Location
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Area North and Northeast of Qichi Village

Wuhtering Waves Area North and Northeast of Qichi Village Scarletthorn Location
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Area between the Port City of Guixu, Tiger’s Maw and Dim Forest

Wuhtering Waves Area between the Port City of Guixu, Tiger's Maw and Dim Forest Scarletthorn Location
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Frosting Harbour and Court of Savantae Ruins

Wuhtering Waves Frosting Harbour and Court of Savantae Ruins Scarletthorn Location
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

How to Farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves

To farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves, we recommend that players first unlock all the Resonance Beacons in the Scarletthorn affluent areas and devise a farming route using the above Scarletthorn map locations.

Once that is done, players can use the farming route to farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves efficiently. That said, for casual players who don’t want to run all around the map, we recommend heading to the area east of Tiderise Cliff and between Frosting Harbour and Court of Savantae Ruins.

  • Wuthering Waves Scarletthorn deposits
    Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Wuthering Waves Scarletthorn deposits
    Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
  • Wuthering Waves Scarletthorn deposits
    Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The two locations will net you more than 35 Scarletthorn, which is more than enough. The servers reset every 24 hours, and you can farm them again at the exact location.

That concludes our guide on where to find and how to farm Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves. For more guides on the game, check out our dedicated Wuthering Waves section, and while you are here, you may be interested in our other guides, including Shadow of the Past quest guide and how to use Wood-textured Shard.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Complete Discover Other Humans Challenge in Killer Klowns From Outer Space
weapons for humans killer klowns outer space
weapons for humans killer klowns outer space
weapons for humans killer klowns outer space
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Complete Discover Other Humans Challenge in Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 30, 2024
Read Article How to Heal in Nine Sols
Yi using the medicinal pipe in Nine Sols
Yi using the medicinal pipe in Nine Sols
Yi using the medicinal pipe in Nine Sols
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Heal in Nine Sols
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 30, 2024
Read Article Mech Arena Promo Codes (June 2024)
Mech Arena Promo codes - The title for Mech Arena with robots shooting and jumping
Mech Arena Promo codes - The title for Mech Arena with robots shooting and jumping
Mech Arena Promo codes - The title for Mech Arena with robots shooting and jumping
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Mech Arena Promo Codes (June 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Complete Discover Other Humans Challenge in Killer Klowns From Outer Space
weapons for humans killer klowns outer space
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Complete Discover Other Humans Challenge in Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 30, 2024
Read Article How to Heal in Nine Sols
Yi using the medicinal pipe in Nine Sols
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Heal in Nine Sols
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 30, 2024
Read Article Mech Arena Promo Codes (June 2024)
Mech Arena Promo codes - The title for Mech Arena with robots shooting and jumping
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Mech Arena Promo Codes (June 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 30, 2024
Author
Hritwik Raj
Hritwik is a guides writer with over a decade of professional experience. He has worked with publications like DualShockers, Spiel Times, Techraptor, Fansided, GGRecon, Touch Tap Play, Ginx TV, One Esports and a few others, over the years as a guides writer. He also leads the coverage at EarlyGame as a Gaming Lead.