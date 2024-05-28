Wuthering Waves how to get and use Wood-textured Shards
How to Get and Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

An important item to farm!
You’ll need to know how to get and use Wood-textured Shards in Wuthering Waves to purchase level-up materials, food item recipes, gacha currencies like the Lustrous Tide, Shell Credits, and other lucrative items. They often come in handy while leveling up your weapons and Resonators, or simply for playing through the game.

How to Get Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Wood-textured Shards obtained
In Wuthering Waves, you can get Wood-textured Shards from treasure chests and quests. However, when it comes to the best and most consistent way to farm Wood-textured Shards in the game, I recommend exploring the open world and clearing as many Tidal Heritage as you can.

Wuthering Waves Tidal Heritage
Each Tidal Heritage rewards you with 2x Wood-textured Shards. The entire map is full of Tidal Heritage open-world encounters. As such, you can farm a ton of Wood-textured Shards without worrying about finding chests. Most of the time, these are behind puzzles or short quests. Look for quests with Wood-textured Shards as a reward.

Wuthering Waves Claim Tidal Heritage
That said, to obtain rewards from the locked Tidal Heritage that you see around Huanglong, you must defeat all nearby enemies. Once you do that, the Tidal Heritage will start glowing. Go near it and press the ‘F’ key on your PC or the on-screen button on your mobile to collect the rewards. These include 2x Wood-textured Shards.

Where to Use Wood-textured Shards

Wuthering Waves Souvenir Shop location
You can use the Wood-textured Shards at Ganxue’s Souvenir Shop in Jinzhou. They let you purchase Lustrous Tides, Shell Credits, and a variety of other items that we have listed below.  

All Items to Buy at the Souvenir Shop

Wuthering Waves Ganxue Souvenir Shop items
Here are all the items that you can buy at the Souvenir Shop in Wuthering Waves:

ItemCost (in Wood-textured Shards)
Lustrous Tide x150
Advanced Resonance Potion x16
Advanced Energy Core x16
Advanced Sealed Tube x16
Premium Tuner x1020
Perilla Salad Recipe x15
Premium Tuner x1010
Food Ration Bar Recipe x110
Edoded Recipe x110
Xi Ling Tea Recipe x110
Inert Metallic Drip x12
Impure Phlogiston x12
Waveworn Residue 210 x12
Lento Helix x12
Cadence Seed x12
Shell Credits x8,0006
Shell Credits x1,0002
Caltroup Soup Recipe x115

That concludes our guide on how to get and use Wood-textured Shards in Wuthering Waves. While you’re here, check out how to fix the music not playing issue, how to get intimacy, and how to unlink your email. We’ve also got a guide on all bosses in Wuthering Waves and a Tower of Adversity explainer.

