You’ll need to know how to get and use Wood-textured Shards in Wuthering Waves to purchase level-up materials, food item recipes, gacha currencies like the Lustrous Tide, Shell Credits, and other lucrative items. They often come in handy while leveling up your weapons and Resonators, or simply for playing through the game.

How to Get Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, you can get Wood-textured Shards from treasure chests and quests. However, when it comes to the best and most consistent way to farm Wood-textured Shards in the game, I recommend exploring the open world and clearing as many Tidal Heritage as you can.

Each Tidal Heritage rewards you with 2x Wood-textured Shards. The entire map is full of Tidal Heritage open-world encounters. As such, you can farm a ton of Wood-textured Shards without worrying about finding chests. Most of the time, these are behind puzzles or short quests. Look for quests with Wood-textured Shards as a reward.

That said, to obtain rewards from the locked Tidal Heritage that you see around Huanglong, you must defeat all nearby enemies. Once you do that, the Tidal Heritage will start glowing. Go near it and press the ‘F’ key on your PC or the on-screen button on your mobile to collect the rewards. These include 2x Wood-textured Shards.

Where to Use Wood-textured Shards

You can use the Wood-textured Shards at Ganxue’s Souvenir Shop in Jinzhou. They let you purchase Lustrous Tides, Shell Credits, and a variety of other items that we have listed below.

All Items to Buy at the Souvenir Shop

Here are all the items that you can buy at the Souvenir Shop in Wuthering Waves:

Item Cost (in Wood-textured Shards) Lustrous Tide x1 50 Advanced Resonance Potion x1 6 Advanced Energy Core x1 6 Advanced Sealed Tube x1 6 Premium Tuner x10 20 Perilla Salad Recipe x1 5 Premium Tuner x10 10 Food Ration Bar Recipe x1 10 Edoded Recipe x1 10 Xi Ling Tea Recipe x1 10 Inert Metallic Drip x1 2 Impure Phlogiston x1 2 Waveworn Residue 210 x1 2 Lento Helix x1 2 Cadence Seed x1 2 Shell Credits x8,000 6 Shell Credits x1,000 2 Caltroup Soup Recipe x1 15

