Besides regular mobs, you can encounter a group of red enemies while exploring the world of Wuthering Waves. If you want to hunt them all down, we can help you by giving you their exact locations. Read on to learn all red enemy locations in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Red Elite Enemy Locations

You can fight 15 elite enemies in Wuthering Waves. Unlike regular mobs, their levels are static and will not change even if you increase your SOL3 Phase. The majority of them are way stronger than your characters. However, if you manage to beat them, you can get 4-star Echoes, which are hard for new players to obtain.

1. Stonewall Bracer

Stonewall Bracer is the red enemy on top of a tall cliff near Camp Overwatch. This monster is at level 85 and has a Spectro element. It is quite slow, so you should be able to handle it alone.

2. Traffic Illuminator

The second elite enemy can be found on the north side of Misty Coast. You can easily reach this area by jumping off the cliff where Stonewall Bracer is located. Unlike the previous enemy, you must face three small monsters that will attack you as a group. All of them are at level 60, so bringing a friend to fight these red enemies may be wise.

3. Chaserazor

Chaserazor is a level 25 red enemy, which makes it one of the weakest elite opponents in Wuthering Waves. It is a massive insect car with an Electro element that can leap into the air. I fought this monster at level 50, and I easily destroyed it. Unfortunately, it only became a 3-star Echo due to its level.

4. Autopuppet Scout

Autopuppet Scout is a level 40 monster located on the southeast side of Tiderise Cliff. It has a Glacio element and can summon blocks of ice. It is another weak elite enemy due to its relatively low level and slow speed.

5. Viridblaze Saurian

Viridblaze Saurian is a level 30 elite enemy with a Fusion element. It is a massive lizard that can spit out flames. You can find it sleeping on the west side of Jinzhou. Like Chaserazor, this monster only drops a 3-star Echo.

6. Sabyrkin

Sabyrkin is a group of three boar monsters found on top of Corroded Ruins and east of the Distribution Center. All of them are at level 50, so you may want to bring a friend to beat these creatures. They are very agile and love to dash around the arena.

7. Havoc Dreadmane

Havoc Dreadmane is a massive wolf accompanied by four smaller canines. They can be found on a small island at Shattered Blocks. These Tacet Discords are at level 40, and they will attack you as a group.

8. Fractsidus Followers

Unlike the rest of the entries on this list, these red enemies are not Tacet Discord monsters but humans. Fractsidus Followers won’t drop Echoes, but you can get some upgrade materials and loot from the Premium Supply Chest.

Reaching these elite enemies is tricky since they are on a hovering platform. The easiest way to get there is by climbing up the floating roads atop the Inferno Rider boss arena. Regularly check your right side until you see three red enemies guarding a chest.

9. Scorpion’s Nest

Scorpion’s Nest is a group of Diamondclaws hiding inside a cave. The marker on the map is the location of the entrance. Your path will be blocked by a locked door, and the passcode to open the gate is 2457. The three enemies are at level 70, and I recommend fighting them with a friend.

10. Roseshroom Mutant

Roseshroom Mutant are two Roseshroom monsters at level 60. You can find them on a shallow lake between the Sea of Flames and Donglu Research Station. The cramped boss arena makes it harder to fight these laser-shooting plants.

11. Young Murmurin

Young Murmurin is a group of red enemies consisting of Whiff Whaff, Snip Snap, and Zig Zag. Although they’re usually weak mobs, these elite monsters are at level 100. Their small size and unique attack patterns make them a challenging boss to defeat.

12. Prism Heart

Prism Heart is arguably the hardest red enemy in Wuthering Waves. They consist of four elemental Tacet Discords that are immune to their respective elements. There are Fusion, Glacio, Spectro, and Havoc Prisms. They are at level 90, and unless you are a master at dodging, you’ll need a friend to help you beat these monsters.

13. Twin Heron

Twin Heron can be found on the northeast side of the Mourning Aix world boss. This boss fight consists of two bird Tacet Discords at level 110. One has a Spectro element, and the other one has a Havoc. Their fast speed and flight capabilities make them a nightmare to fight.

14. Spearback King

Spearback King is the strongest red enemy in Wuthering Waves with level 120. You can find it on the west side of the magical door leading to the Somniore, Illusive Realm. The bear Tacet Discord will be sleeping underneath a large tree on an open field.

Although it has the highest level, fighting the Spearback King is quite easy. Unlike Twin Heron, this boss fights alone, and its attacks are relatively slow. I actually managed to beat it at level 50 despite needing to revive my Resonators several times. I recommend using ranged characters so you can keep your distance most of the time.

15. Chasm Rider

Chasm Rider is a level 45 Chasm Guardian monster. You can find this Tacet Discord on the northeast side of Qichi Village. It is relatively easy to beat, and you will get a 3-star Echo.

That’s everything you need to know about all red enemy locations in Wuthering Waves. For more related content, you can check out our article on how to get Lustrous Tides.

