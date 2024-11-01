How to Become a Funeral Director in Sims 4

The Sims 4: Life And Death expansion pack introduces two new careers: Reaper and Funeral Director. As this new pack is all about the mysterious and macabre, it is no wonder the new careers are all about death! Anyone who wants to find a new vocation in helping other Sims during this difficult time should pursue the Funeral Director career path.
Becoming a Funeral Director in The Sims 4
Sims can find their new career by using a computer or a phone to apply for a new job. On the phone, Sims should click Business and then Find A Job before choosing Funeral Director from the list. To apply via a computer, your Sim should choose Career, then Find A Job and choose your new job from the options.
Like most jobs, your Sim will have to work their way from the bottom before they can become a professional Funeral Director. To make sure your Sim progresses quickly in their chosen career, they should focus on becoming the best employee they can be. This can be achieved in a few ways:
- Complete all daily tasks;
- Go to work happy and healthy;
- Get Excellent rating for Performance;
- Pick the right choices when a work problem pops up.
While your Sim is at work, click on the Sim’s icon and select an option to Work Harder. This will increase their Performance Rating and give them a better chance of promotion.
The Funeral Director career path requires your Sim to brush up on their Thanatology and Fitness skills. Increasing Fitness is easily achieved by doing exercises such as using gym equipment or jogging. Increase your Sim’s Thanatology Skill by reading books, studying online, and going to work in a Deathly Career (including Reaper).
Funeral Director Career Path
|Job Title
|Pay
|Hours
|Promotion Reward
|Daily Task
|Promotion Task
|Grave Digger
|$22
|8am to 5pm
5 days a week
|None
|Work Out
|None
|Body Guard
|$36
|9am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$144 Bonus
New Clothes (Grave Digger Outfit)
|Plant Something
|Fitness Level 3
|Grave Keeper
|$54
|9am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$220
Ability to Gossip About The Dead
|Have a Deep Conversation
|Level 4 Fitness
Level 2 Gardening
|Removal Service Staff
|$65
|9am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$265
Plague Mask
|Work Out
|Level 5 Fitness
Level 2 Charisma
|Funeral Director Branch: Admin Assistant
|$76
|10am – 5pm
5 days a week
|$532
|Write Obituaries
|Level 6 Fitness
Level 3 Charisma
|Grief Counsellor
|$126
|10am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$1008
|Have a Deep Conversation
|Level 4 Charisma
Level 2 Thanatology
|Burial Consultant
|$165
|10am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$1320
Ability to Discuss End Of Life Services
|Plant Something
|Level 3 Gardening
Level 5 Charisma
|Services Manager
|$203
|10am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$1624
|Write Obituaries
|Level 4 Gardening
Level 6 Charisma
|Assistant Director
|$290
|10am to 5pm
5 days a week
|$2319
|Plant Something
|Level 8 Charisma
Level 4 Thanatology
|Funeral Director
|$440
|11am to 5pm
4 days a week
|$2666
Corpus Commendations
Ability to Contemplate Existence
New Clothes (Funeral Director Outfits and Top Hat – masculine and feminine)
|Discuss End Of Life Services
|None
