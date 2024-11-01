Forgot password
sims 4 life and death career choice - work problem
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite
How to Become a Funeral Director in Sims 4

Climb that macabre career ladder!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 09:34 am

The Sims 4: Life And Death expansion pack introduces two new careers: Reaper and Funeral Director. As this new pack is all about the mysterious and macabre, it is no wonder the new careers are all about death! Anyone who wants to find a new vocation in helping other Sims during this difficult time should pursue the Funeral Director career path.

Becoming a Funeral Director in The Sims 4

Sims can find their new career by using a computer or a phone to apply for a new job. On the phone, Sims should click Business and then Find A Job before choosing Funeral Director from the list. To apply via a computer, your Sim should choose Career, then Find A Job and choose your new job from the options.

select a career in the sims
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Like most jobs, your Sim will have to work their way from the bottom before they can become a professional Funeral Director. To make sure your Sim progresses quickly in their chosen career, they should focus on becoming the best employee they can be. This can be achieved in a few ways:

  • Complete all daily tasks;
  • Go to work happy and healthy;
  • Get Excellent rating for Performance;
  • Pick the right choices when a work problem pops up.

While your Sim is at work, click on the Sim’s icon and select an option to Work Harder. This will increase their Performance Rating and give them a better chance of promotion.

the grave digger outfit in the sims
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

The Funeral Director career path requires your Sim to brush up on their Thanatology and Fitness skills. Increasing Fitness is easily achieved by doing exercises such as using gym equipment or jogging. Increase your Sim’s Thanatology Skill by reading books, studying online, and going to work in a Deathly Career (including Reaper).

funeral director outfit in the sims
Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Funeral Director Career Path

Job TitlePayHoursPromotion RewardDaily TaskPromotion Task
Grave Digger$228am to 5pm
5 days a week		NoneWork OutNone
Body Guard$369am to 5pm
5 days a week		$144 Bonus
New Clothes (Grave Digger Outfit)		Plant SomethingFitness Level 3
Grave Keeper$549am to 5pm
5 days a week		$220
Ability to Gossip About The Dead		Have a Deep ConversationLevel 4 Fitness
Level 2 Gardening
Removal Service Staff$659am to 5pm
5 days a week		$265
Plague Mask		Work OutLevel 5 Fitness
Level 2 Charisma
Funeral Director Branch: Admin Assistant$7610am – 5pm
5 days a week		$532Write ObituariesLevel 6 Fitness
Level 3 Charisma
Grief Counsellor$12610am to 5pm
5 days a week		$1008Have a Deep ConversationLevel 4 Charisma
Level 2 Thanatology
Burial Consultant$16510am to 5pm
5 days a week		$1320
Ability to Discuss End Of Life Services		Plant SomethingLevel 3 Gardening
Level 5 Charisma
Services Manager$20310am to 5pm
5 days a week
$1624Write ObituariesLevel 4 Gardening
Level 6 Charisma
Assistant Director$29010am to 5pm
5 days a week		$2319Plant SomethingLevel 8 Charisma
Level 4 Thanatology
Funeral Director$44011am to 5pm
4 days a week		$2666
Corpus Commendations
Ability to Contemplate Existence
New Clothes (Funeral Director Outfits and Top Hat – masculine and feminine)		Discuss End Of Life ServicesNone

That’s all we have on progressing to the top of the Funeral Director career in The Sims! For more Sims 4 fun why not check out our Sims Death quiz or test how well you know the Sims packs and add-ons!

