How to Become a Funeral Director in Sims 4

The Sims 4: Life And Death expansion pack introduces two new careers: Reaper and Funeral Director. As this new pack is all about the mysterious and macabre, it is no wonder the new careers are all about death! Anyone who wants to find a new vocation in helping other Sims during this difficult time should pursue the Funeral Director career path.

Becoming a Funeral Director in The Sims 4

Sims can find their new career by using a computer or a phone to apply for a new job. On the phone, Sims should click Business and then Find A Job before choosing Funeral Director from the list. To apply via a computer, your Sim should choose Career, then Find A Job and choose your new job from the options.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Like most jobs, your Sim will have to work their way from the bottom before they can become a professional Funeral Director. To make sure your Sim progresses quickly in their chosen career, they should focus on becoming the best employee they can be. This can be achieved in a few ways:

Complete all daily tasks;

Go to work happy and healthy;

Get Excellent rating for Performance;

Pick the right choices when a work problem pops up.

While your Sim is at work, click on the Sim’s icon and select an option to Work Harder. This will increase their Performance Rating and give them a better chance of promotion.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

The Funeral Director career path requires your Sim to brush up on their Thanatology and Fitness skills. Increasing Fitness is easily achieved by doing exercises such as using gym equipment or jogging. Increase your Sim’s Thanatology Skill by reading books, studying online, and going to work in a Deathly Career (including Reaper).

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Funeral Director Career Path

Job Title Pay Hours Promotion Reward Daily Task Promotion Task Grave Digger $22 8am to 5pm

5 days a week None Work Out None Body Guard $36 9am to 5pm

5 days a week $144 Bonus

New Clothes (Grave Digger Outfit) Plant Something Fitness Level 3 Grave Keeper $54 9am to 5pm

5 days a week $220

Ability to Gossip About The Dead Have a Deep Conversation Level 4 Fitness

Level 2 Gardening Removal Service Staff $65 9am to 5pm

5 days a week $265

Plague Mask Work Out Level 5 Fitness

Level 2 Charisma Funeral Director Branch: Admin Assistant $76 10am – 5pm

5 days a week $532 Write Obituaries Level 6 Fitness

Level 3 Charisma Grief Counsellor $126 10am to 5pm

5 days a week $1008 Have a Deep Conversation Level 4 Charisma

Level 2 Thanatology Burial Consultant $165 10am to 5pm

5 days a week $1320

Ability to Discuss End Of Life Services Plant Something Level 3 Gardening

Level 5 Charisma Services Manager $203 10am to 5pm

5 days a week

$1624 Write Obituaries Level 4 Gardening

Level 6 Charisma Assistant Director $290 10am to 5pm

5 days a week $2319 Plant Something Level 8 Charisma

Level 4 Thanatology Funeral Director $440 11am to 5pm

4 days a week $2666

Corpus Commendations

Ability to Contemplate Existence

New Clothes (Funeral Director Outfits and Top Hat – masculine and feminine) Discuss End Of Life Services None

That’s all we have on progressing to the top of the Funeral Director career in The Sims! For more Sims 4 fun why not check out our Sims Death quiz or test how well you know the Sims packs and add-ons!

