How Would You Die in The Sims? Take This Sim Death Quiz to Find Out!

Being a Sim isn’t easy and death lurks around every corner — especially if you have an evil overlord directing every action in your life. So if you were a Sim, where do you think your life would lead? Would you meet a sticky end with an evil chicken or die of old age as you lay in your bed, surrounded by your beautiful family? Take our Sims death quiz below to find out how you would die in The Sims!
How Would You Die in The Sims?
So how did your Sims death quiz go? Did you freeze to death in a bikini while making a snow angel? Or were you unceremoniously chewed up by a Cow Plant? Did you mysteriously find fences around your pool forcing you to swim until the darkness took you? Whatever it was, we hope you at least had a chat with Death when he arrived. It’s only polite.
We do hope you are satisfied with how we predicted your Sim death in our quiz. If you didn’t get the answer you were expecting, do not fear! Unlike real life, you can always try The Sims Death Quiz again if you are looking for a less (or more!) exciting answer.