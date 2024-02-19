How Would You Die in The Sims? Take This Sim Death Quiz to Find Out!

Being a Sim isn’t easy and death lurks around every corner — especially if you have an evil overlord directing every action in your life. So if you were a Sim, where do you think your life would lead? Would you meet a sticky end with an evil chicken or die of old age as you lay in your bed, surrounded by your beautiful family? Take our Sims death quiz below to find out how you would die in The Sims!

Recommended Videos

How Would You Die in The Sims? When you are at home where do you mostly like to hang out? Bedroom Kitchen Garden Bathroom Living Room Pool What is your favorite food? Mac and Cheese Cake TV Dinner Salad Pizza Where would you live in The Sims? Mount Komorebi Willow Creek Moonwood Mill Strangerville Tomarang Henford-On-Bagley If there is a mess do you clean it up right away? Yes No I'd leave it for the maid How do you like to exercise? Gym equipment Swimming Doing housework or gardening Jogging I don't In the bedroom Oh no! The fridge has stopped working! Can you fix it? Yes! I am very handy. I'm not very handy but I will try to fix it myself! I'd rather call a handyman over A fire has started in the kitchen! What will you do? Call the fire brigade Try to extinguish it myself Let it burn and watch the flames dance Stand in the kitchen screaming What is your biggest joy in life? Having a big house with a pool My money My beautiful garden My husband/wife My children Being fit and healthy What pets do you have or want? Dog Rodents Chickens Cat Do you like to gossip with the neighbors? No Yes How do you relax? Gardening Exercise Baking or cooking Bubble bath Hot tub Partying with friends I don't relax. EVER Who is the best Sims family? Curious Family Volkov Family Langraab Family Crumplebottom Family Goth Family Climate Family Bun Ma Family Akiyama Family BFF Family What is your main personality trait? Clumsy Slob Wise Active Loves Outdoors Evil Animal Enthusiast Hot-Headed Lazy Choose an Aspiration Master Chef Five-Star Property Owner Lone Wolf Beach Life Body Builder Discerning Dweller Friend of the Animals Freelance Botanist Choose a career Criminal Gardener Culinary Scientist Athlete Writer Politician Continue Continue Play again

So how did your Sims death quiz go? Did you freeze to death in a bikini while making a snow angel? Or were you unceremoniously chewed up by a Cow Plant? Did you mysteriously find fences around your pool forcing you to swim until the darkness took you? Whatever it was, we hope you at least had a chat with Death when he arrived. It’s only polite.

We do hope you are satisfied with how we predicted your Sim death in our quiz. If you didn’t get the answer you were expecting, do not fear! Unlike real life, you can always try The Sims Death Quiz again if you are looking for a less (or more!) exciting answer.