Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity Guide

Tower of Adversity is one the most rewarding modes to complete in Wuthering Waves. However, clearing it, especially in the early game, can be challenging. That’s why we’ve compiled everything you need to know about this mode in one place. Scroll down, and let’s get started.

Tower of Adversity Location in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, you unlock the Tower of Adversity during Huanglong I – Act 4, and you can find its location in the eastern part of Central Plains (as in the map above). There are no level requirements, but the first stage will have level 35 enemies. So, go in with at least two level 40 characters if you want a smooth clear.

Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity Stages

Stable Zone

You first unlock the Stable Zone, which serves as an introduction to the whole mode. The enemies in the first stages are doable without reaching the SOL3 Ascension Stage, but the 4th one isn’t. So, expect to be over level 22 before you can clear it fully.

Also, the tactic for all stages is fairly similar. You’ll need two DPSs and a healer, which is a must. The enemies in this mode hit hard, so unless you’re way over-leveled, there’ll be no chance to clear it without any sustain. Use consumables for extra damage to offset the lack of DPS because of the healer in your team.

Experiment Zone

The Experiment Zone of the Tower of Adversity is similar to the Stable Zone as it is also a one-time clear thing. There are two towers, the Resonant Tower and the Echoing Tower, with four stages each. The total rewards for this zone are slightly better, and your team will have to be over level 60 to clear it fully.

Hazard Zone

Lastly, the Hazard Zone is a recurring one that resets about twice a month. There are three towers in this one (two from the previous zone and the Tower of Hazard). All are fairly challenging and will require your characters to be above level 70 to clear.

How Does Vigor Work in the Tower of Adversity?

Each time you beat a stage with a particular resonator, their Vigor will be reduced by a certain amount. Maximum Vigor is 10 for all characters, and the cost per stage is 1-4, depending on what stage it is. To manage it efficiently, use weaker characters on easier stages and transfer gear/echoes between runs.

Also, you can reset stages. This is useful if you want to clear the stage first with your best characters just to get resources. Later, when you’ve upgraded other resonators, you can reset the stage, refund the vigor, and try to beat it with your weaker squad.

However, resetting a stage will also reset crests earned, so if you want to get the last rewards, you’ll have to do well with the weaker team, too. Vigor resets for each Zone, so don’t worry about managing it if you’ve already cleared the current one.

Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity Rewards

Crests Stable Zone Experiment Zone Hazard Zone 1 100 Astrite

Shell Credit x30,000

Hazard Record x10 100 Astrite

Shell Credit x40,000

Hazard Record x20 / 3 100 Astrite

Shell Credit x30,000

Hazard Record x10 100 Astrite

Shell Credit x40,000

Hazard Record x20 75 Astrite

Shell Credit x20,000

Hazard Record x30 4 100 Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Hazard Record x10 100 Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion x3

Hazard Record x20 / 6 100 Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Hazard Record x10 100 Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion x3

Hazard Record x20 75 Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Hazard Record x30 7 100 Astrite

Advanced Energy Core x2

Hazard Record x10 / / 9 100 Astrite

Advanced Energy Core x2

Hazard Record x10 100 Astrite

Advanced Energy Core x3

Hazard Record x40 75 Astrite

Advanced Energy Core x2

Hazard Record x30 10 100 Astrite

Advanced Sealed Tube x2

Hazard Record x10 / / 12 100 Astrite

Advanced Sealed Tube x2

Hazard Record x10 100 Astrite

Advanced Sealed Tube x3

Hazard Record x40 75 Astrite

Advanced Sealed Tube x2

Hazard Record x30 15 / 100 Astrite

Shell Credit x50,000

Hazard Record x40 75 Astrite

Shell Credit x30,000

Hazard Record x50 18 / 100 Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion x4

Hazard Record x40 75 Astrite

Advanced Resonance Potion x4

Hazard Record x50 21 / 100 Astrite

Advanced Energy Core x4

Hazard Record x40 75 Astrite

Advanced Energy Core x4

Hazard Record x60 24 / 100 Astrite

Advanced Sealed Tube x4

Hazard Record x40 75 Astrite

Advanced Sealed Tube x4

Hazard Record x60 27 / / 50 Astrite

Shell Credit x30,000

Hazard Record x120 30 / / 50 Astrite

Shell Credit x30,000

Hazard Record x120 Tower of Adversity rewards

Tower of Adversity Exchange Shop

You can exchange the Hazard Records you earn at the Points Shop for upgrade materials, which makes the Tower of Adversity a crucial mode for progression in Wuthering Waves. The monthly limits are unfortunate, but it’s not like you will need to buy out each of the resources.

Well, that should be all you need to know about the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves.

