Best Wuthering Waves Team Comps

Whether it is the regular enemies, the elite ones, or the bosses, each foe in Wuthering Waves hits hard. Here’s our team-building guide for you that covers the best team comps in Wuthering Waves and explains how to build the perfect team.
Unlike games like Genshin Impact, which are more suited for casual players, Wuthering Waves takes a slightly more hardcore approach to combat as enemies have unique attack patterns that you must learn to counter, attacks that can one-shot and other things that make team building a very important aspect of the game.
In Wuthering Waves, a team comp comprises three Resonators, and it is crucial to pick the right ones with unique roles. We recommend players go for a DPS unit, a Buffer and a Support (Healer + Buffer) as it is the ideal team comp you can have in the game to increase survival and DPS, both at the same time.
While you are free to choose and experiment with different teams in the game, having a Healer make up for the mistakes you make during a fight, may it be getting hit by enemies or missing counterattacks.
Best Team Comps in Wuthering Waves
Here are some of the best team comps in Wuthering Waves: