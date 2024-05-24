Wuthering Waves Best Team Comps
Best Wuthering Waves Team Comps

Teams with best synergy!
Whether it is the regular enemies, the elite ones, or the bosses, each foe in Wuthering Waves hits hard. Here’s our team-building guide for you that covers the best team comps in Wuthering Waves and explains how to build the perfect team

Unlike games like Genshin Impact, which are more suited for casual players, Wuthering Waves takes a slightly more hardcore approach to combat as enemies have unique attack patterns that you must learn to counter, attacks that can one-shot and other things that make team building a very important aspect of the game.

How to Build the Perfect Team in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, a team comp comprises three Resonators, and it is crucial to pick the right ones with unique roles. We recommend players go for a DPS unit, a Buffer and a Support (Healer + Buffer) as it is the ideal team comp you can have in the game to increase survival and DPS, both at the same time. 

While you are free to choose and experiment with different teams in the game, having a Healer make up for the mistakes you make during a fight, may it be getting hit by enemies or missing counterattacks. 

Best Team Comps in Wuthering Waves

Here are some of the best team comps in Wuthering Waves:

Team Comp 1

ResonatorRole
DPS
YangyangCrowd Control + Buffer
BaizhiSupport (Healer + Buffer)

Team Comp 2

ResonatorRole
CalcharoDPS
YinlinSub DPS + Buffer
VerinaSupport (Healer + Buffer)

Team Comp 3

ResonatorRole
DPS
Buffer
Support (Shielder + Healer)

Team Comp 4

ResonatorRole
DPS
Rover Wuthering WavesDebuffer
Support (Shielder + Buffer)

Team Comp 5

ResonatorRole
DPS
YangyangCrowd Control + Buffer
BaizhiSupport (Healer + Buffer)

Team Comp 6

ResonatorRole
YinlinDPS
YangyangCrowd Control + Buffer
VerinaSupport (Healer + Buffer)

Team Comp 7

ResonatorRole
DPS
YinlinSub DPS + Electro Buffer
Support (Shielder + Buffer)

Team Comp 8

ResonatorRole
DPS
YangyangCrowd Control + Buffer
BaizhiSupport (Healer + Buffer)

Team Comp 9

ResonatorRole
DPS
Sub DPS + Buffer
Support (Healer + Buffer)

Team Comp 10

ResonatorRole
DPS
Sub DPS + Buffer
BaizhiSupport (Healer + Buffer)

That concludes our guide on the best teams in Wuthering Waves. For more on the game, check out our guide to increasing your cost capacityhow to farm Lustrous Tides,  daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

Read Article How to Get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves
Lampylumen Myriad boss arena in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica May 24, 2024
Read Article When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Category: Guides
Guides
When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 24, 2024
Read Article How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
How to Unlink Your Email From Wuthering Waves - female character with electric whip
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 24, 2024
