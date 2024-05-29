Wuthering Waves Shadows of the Past Quest Guide – How to Wait for Xiaoyu’s Message

Wuthering Waves offers a variety of quests of different types. Among them is an Exploration-type quest called Shadows of the Past. This quest’s first objective requires players to wait for Xiaoyu’s Message. If you’re stuck in the Shadows of the Past quest because you don’t know how to wait for Xiaoyu’s Message, keep reading our guide. It explains how to unlock the Shadows of the Past Exploration quest and how to wait for Xiaoyu’s Message.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Shadows of the Past Quest in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In Wuthering Waves, you can get the Shadows of the Past Exploration quest by completing another quest called Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life. You can start it in Jinzhou at the Ministry of Development office by talking to an NPC named Xiaoyu.

Once you complete said quest, the Shadows of the Past quest will get added to your quest log, which you can access by pressing the ‘J’ key. The first objective of the quest asks you to wait for Xiaoyu’s Message. Usually, changing the in-game time via the Clock icon on the Terminal page progresses such objectives. For the Shadows of the Past quest, it does nothing.

How to Wait for Xiaoyu’s Message

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

To wait for Xiaoyu’s Message and progress the Shadows of the Past Exploration quest in Wuthering Waves, players must wait for 24 hours in real-time.

Once 24 hours have passed since completing the Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life quest, you will automatically progress to the objective “Wait for Xiaoyu’s Message”. The new objective is to talk to her at the Ministry of Development in Jinzhou.

That concludes our Wuthering Waves Shadows of the Past quest guide and how to wait for Xiaoyu’s message. For more on the game, check out our dedicated Wuthering Waves page and other guides. We’ve got solutions for Norfall Pass Encryption Block and Magnetic Cube puzzles.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more