Wuhtering Waves Xiaoyu
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Wuthering Waves Shadows of the Past Quest Guide – How to Wait for Xiaoyu’s Message

The wait is long!
Image of Hritwik Raj
Hritwik Raj
|
Published: May 29, 2024 11:15 am

Wuthering Waves offers a variety of quests of different types. Among them is an Exploration-type quest called Shadows of the Past. This quest’s first objective requires players to wait for Xiaoyu’s Message. If you’re stuck in the Shadows of the Past quest because you don’t know how to wait for Xiaoyu’s Message, keep reading our guide. It explains how to unlock the Shadows of the Past Exploration quest and how to wait for Xiaoyu’s Message.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Shadows of the Past Quest in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life quest
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In Wuthering Waves, you can get the Shadows of the Past Exploration quest by completing another quest called Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life. You can start it in Jinzhou at the Ministry of Development office by talking to an NPC named Xiaoyu.

Once you complete said quest, the Shadows of the Past quest will get added to your quest log, which you can access by pressing the ‘J’ key. The first objective of the quest asks you to wait for Xiaoyu’s Message. Usually, changing the in-game time via the Clock icon on the Terminal page progresses such objectives. For the Shadows of the Past quest, it does nothing.

How to Wait for Xiaoyu’s Message

Wuthering Waves Wait for Xiaoyu Message
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

To wait for Xiaoyu’s Message and progress the Shadows of the Past Exploration quest in Wuthering Waves, players must wait for 24 hours in real-time.

Once 24 hours have passed since completing the Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life quest, you will automatically progress to the objective “Wait for Xiaoyu’s Message”. The new objective is to talk to her at the Ministry of Development in Jinzhou.

That concludes our Wuthering Waves Shadows of the Past quest guide and how to wait for Xiaoyu’s message. For more on the game, check out our dedicated Wuthering Waves page and other guides. We’ve got solutions for Norfall Pass Encryption Block and Magnetic Cube puzzles.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article F1 24 Best Bahrain Setup
Bahrain GP layout
Category: Guides
Guides
F1 24 Best Bahrain Setup
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone
the keyart for the Fallout skins pack in Call of Duty
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone
Tom Hopkins Tom Hopkins May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus
How to Get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus - characters from the game with Batman and Shaggy holding sandwiches
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article F1 24 Best Bahrain Setup
Bahrain GP layout
Category: Guides
Guides
F1 24 Best Bahrain Setup
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone
the keyart for the Fallout skins pack in Call of Duty
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone
Tom Hopkins Tom Hopkins May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus
How to Get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus - characters from the game with Batman and Shaggy holding sandwiches
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 29, 2024
Author
Hritwik Raj
Hritwik is a guides writer with over a decade of professional experience. He has worked with publications like DualShockers, Spiel Times, Techraptor, Fansided, GGRecon, Touch Tap Play, Ginx TV, One Esports and a few others, over the years as a guides writer. He also leads the coverage at EarlyGame as a Gaming Lead.