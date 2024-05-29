Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Solve Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves

Needlessly frustrating.
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|
Published: May 29, 2024 05:57 am

When you explore the Norfall Pass area in Wuthering Waves, you can find an Encryption Block Puzzle. Players may have trouble completing this challenge since some of the Key Repeaters are hidden. In this guide, we’ll explain how to solve the Norfall Pass puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves Norfall Pass Puzzle Solution

The Norfall Pass puzzle location.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The Norfall Pass Encryption Block puzzle can be found east of the first teleportation point in the Norfall Barrens region. You will see it placed on top of an old ruin near a stranded ship. To solve this puzzle, you only need to light up all the plates on the ground.

Sound simple, right? Well, the tricky part is that there are hidden Key Repeaters required to complete this challenge. When you first encounter it, you will only see four Key Repeaters near the plates, but there are actually two more hidden.

Hidden Key Repeaters location.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You need to jump down to an opening on the west side of the ruin. Underneath the puzzle, you can discover another floor containing the two hidden Key Repeaters. So, in total, you can utilize six of them to solve the Norfall Pass Encryption Block puzzle.

There are three types of Key Repeaters in this puzzle. Three of them can only light up one direction of the plates. Two Keys can activate three lines. Lastly, there is only one Key that can light up two paths.

Here is the solution to the Norfall Pass puzzle:

The Norfall Pass puzzle solution.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Completing the challenge will reward you with an Advanced Supply Chest. Here is the full list of loot:

That’s the end of our guide for the Norfall Pass puzzle in Wuthering Waves. For more related content, you can check out our post on how to find the Highest Chair location and the best way to spend Waveplates.

Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.