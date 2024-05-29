How to Solve Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves

When you explore the Norfall Pass area in Wuthering Waves, you can find an Encryption Block Puzzle. Players may have trouble completing this challenge since some of the Key Repeaters are hidden. In this guide, we’ll explain how to solve the Norfall Pass puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Norfall Pass Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The Norfall Pass Encryption Block puzzle can be found east of the first teleportation point in the Norfall Barrens region. You will see it placed on top of an old ruin near a stranded ship. To solve this puzzle, you only need to light up all the plates on the ground.

Sound simple, right? Well, the tricky part is that there are hidden Key Repeaters required to complete this challenge. When you first encounter it, you will only see four Key Repeaters near the plates, but there are actually two more hidden.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You need to jump down to an opening on the west side of the ruin. Underneath the puzzle, you can discover another floor containing the two hidden Key Repeaters. So, in total, you can utilize six of them to solve the Norfall Pass Encryption Block puzzle.

There are three types of Key Repeaters in this puzzle. Three of them can only light up one direction of the plates. Two Keys can activate three lines. Lastly, there is only one Key that can light up two paths.

Here is the solution to the Norfall Pass puzzle:

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Completing the challenge will reward you with an Advanced Supply Chest. Here is the full list of loot:

Astrite x20

Union EXP x30

Shell Credit x6,000

Wood-textured Shard x3

Medium Resonance Potion x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x1

Basic Energy Core x1

Tyro Broadblade x1

That's the end of our guide for the Norfall Pass puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

