How to Solve Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves

When you explore the Norfall Pass area in Wuthering Waves, you can find an Encryption Block Puzzle. Players may have trouble completing this challenge since some of the Key Repeaters are hidden. In this guide, we’ll explain how to solve the Norfall Pass puzzle in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Norfall Pass Puzzle Solution
The Norfall Pass Encryption Block puzzle can be found east of the first teleportation point in the Norfall Barrens region. You will see it placed on top of an old ruin near a stranded ship. To solve this puzzle, you only need to light up all the plates on the ground.
Sound simple, right? Well, the tricky part is that there are hidden Key Repeaters required to complete this challenge. When you first encounter it, you will only see four Key Repeaters near the plates, but there are actually two more hidden.
You need to jump down to an opening on the west side of the ruin. Underneath the puzzle, you can discover another floor containing the two hidden Key Repeaters. So, in total, you can utilize six of them to solve the Norfall Pass Encryption Block puzzle.
There are three types of Key Repeaters in this puzzle. Three of them can only light up one direction of the plates. Two Keys can activate three lines. Lastly, there is only one Key that can light up two paths.
Here is the solution to the Norfall Pass puzzle:
Completing the challenge will reward you with an Advanced Supply Chest. Here is the full list of loot:
- Astrite x20
- Union EXP x30
- Shell Credit x6,000
- Wood-textured Shard x3
- Medium Resonance Potion x1
- Advanced Resonance Potion x1
- Basic Energy Core x1
- Tyro Broadblade x1
That’s the end of our guide for the Norfall Pass puzzle in Wuthering Waves. For more related content, you can check out our post on how to find the Highest Chair location and the best way to spend Waveplates.