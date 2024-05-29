What to Spend Waveplates on in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves has finally released to the public and there’s a ton of content to go through. It borrows the same progression elements we’ve seen in games like Genshin Impact, and the Waveplate system is similar to the Resin system as well. If you’re looking to maximize your Waveplate efficiency, here’s how you need to spend Waveplates in Wuthering Waves.

Spending Early Game Waveplates

Early on you won’t have access to many locations where you can spend Waveplates. Your Waveplate spending will initially be limited to the training sessions once you unlock them after a bit of progress in Jinzhou.

Early game is any point in the game before Union Level 20. Before Union Level 20 you won’t have access to most of the other Waveplate spending options, and they won’t be useful to you at this point either. Absolutely avoid spending Waveplates on Bosses and Tacet Fields, as these don’t become efficient until higher Union Levels.

Spending Mid-Game Waveplates

Once you’re in the mid-game, you can start building up your characters. The Mid-Game starts after Union Level 20 and lasts until roughly Union Level 35. At this point, you should have a dedicated team you want to build in mind and focus on collecting the Ascension Material for them, their skill level-up materials (after you hit Union Level 30), and Weapon Level-Up Materials, as these are quite important to increase your overall Attack Stat.

As for Echoes, you should farm them normally, and don’t bother with Tacet Fields until you hit Data Bank Level 15. So for the mid-game and until you hit Data Bank level 15, focus on farming Bosses for a dedicated team, and focus on gathering Weapon Ascension materials.

Spending Late-Game Waveplates

You reach the Late-Game once you hit Union Level 40. At this point, you’re most likely done with most of the exploration, Data Bank collection, and overworld quests. Now you can start farming and optimizing your Echoes properly. Make sure to farm up the weekly bosses and check up on the best Echoes for your primary teams. Make sure to fully ascend your main team, and start building up secondary teams for the Tower of Adversity challenges.

By this point, as long as you’ve avoided wasting resources in the mid-game, you’ll be knowledgeable enough to know exactly what to do to optimize your teams in Wuthering Waves and can spend the Waveplates wherever they’re needed.

That’s all you need to know on where to spend Waveplates in Wuthering Waves. For more guides, take a look at how to increase the Union Level and best beginner tips.

