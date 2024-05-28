Top 10 Wuthering Waves Beginner Tips

Wuthering Waves is a new free-to-play gacha game in the veins of Hoyoverse’s Genshin Impact. Gacha games, in general, can be difficult to get into, especially since they have a multitude of complex underlying mechanics that you must understand to have a fulfilling experience. As such, we recommend checking our list of Wuthering Waves’ top 10 beginner tips below that should improve your early game experience.

Wuthering Waves Best Beginner Tips

Here are a few tips to give you a headstart on your journey across Solaris-3 in Wuthering Waves.

Don’t Waste Astrites on Standard Banners

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

It’s quite tempting to spend all your Astrites on Wuthering Waves 1.0 banners, hoping to get one of those flashy new 5-star characters in the pretense of beginner’s luck, but it’s not worth it. It never is in any gacha game.

Astrite is Wuthering Waves’ premium currency, and while there are plenty of ways to get those early on by opening chests, completing quests, and raising your Union Level, these will get harder to get by as you exhaust all these options. You would be surprised at how easy it is to wipe out all your premium currency on a single banner when luck’s not on your side (*gets a nightmarish flashback of losing 50/50 in Acheron Banner*), so we recommend restraining yourself from spending them now and instead saving them for upcoming limited-time banners.

Claim Trophies

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Trophies are basic challenges that reward you with Astrites. Simply playing through Wuthering Waves’ main story, indulging in combat, and exploring the open world can complete most trophy challenges in the game. What’s more challenging, however, is to keep an eye on the Trophy section for unclaimed rewards.

I once forgot to claim over 500 Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail ( the game’s Astrite equivalent currency) from completed challenges. Don’t be me, and make a habit of checking the Trophy section frequently in Wuthering Waves for unclaimed Astrites.

Equip and Farm Echoes

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Echoes are the heart of the combat experience in Wuthering Waves. It’s what sets it apart from other gacha games. Echoes provide sleek new abilities to use in combat and passive buffs called Sonata Effects that are vital for your endgame builds.

As such, it’s best to familiarize yourself with collecting and equipping different types of Echoes early to get an idea of what works best for you.

Raise Data Bank Level

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Raising your Data Bank Level is directly tied to collecting Echoes. The more Echoes you absorb, the more Data Bank EXP you earn, which in turn increases your Data Bank Level.

It’s essential to raise your Data Bank Level, as it will increase Echo drop rate and Echo rarity in the open world. You would want to get higher rarity Echoes as soon as possible, as it offers some of the best abilities and Sonata Effects in the game. Furthermore, raising your Data Bank Level will also get you Astrities, which is always a sight for sore eyes.

Focus on the Main Quest First

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

It’s always tempting to go off the beaten path, but Wuthering Waves isn’t Skyrim or Breath of the Wild. While there are definite perks to exploring the game’s vibrant open world, you will benefit more from finishing its story quest first.

Firstly, completing story quests will help you raise your Union Level and earn plenty of Astrites.

Story quests will also open up the map for you, introducing you to different regions of the map where you can activate Resonance Beacons to unlock fast travel to those regions.

Most importantly, progressing the story will unlock various in-game activities like Simulation training and Forgery Challenges that offer a bunch of tantalizing rewards. Even more importantly, progressing the story will unlock certain characters for free, for example, Baizhi, who’s easily one of the best support characters in Wuthering Waves right now.

Complete Daily Objectives

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

It’s textbook advice for any multiplayer live-service title, but completing your daily objectives in Wuthering Waves can easily get you a ton of Astrities and other crafting materials.

Learn to Parry

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

If living in a post-Sekiro era has taught me anything, it’s that it’s always best to master parrying in a game that has it instead of ignoring it. It will make things more easy and simple.

Thankfully, the parry window in Wuthering Waves is quite forgiving compared to games like Rise of the Ronin and Elden Ring, so you shouldn’t have much trouble getting used to it.

Hence, every time you see a yellow ring flash on the screen, use your attack button to counter the enemy’s attack. It will make taking down bigger enemies, especially late-game bosses, much easier.

Don’t Level Up Every Character

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Similar to games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, leveling up your character requires materials, not XP, like in traditional RPGs. As such, it can be quite tempting to level up all your characters in the party quickly to get a headstart, especially since early-game ascension materials are easy to get.

However, by doing so, you will spread yourself too thin and waste precious resources that are best saved for upcoming limited-time characters. In free-to-play gacha games, it’s almost always best to think about the future and reserve your resources, or else you will find yourself in a precarious situation.

The best thing you could do early on is to level up your Rover, who is a surprisingly powerful DPS character for clearing endgame content, and one other character of your liking.

When it comes to free characters, you could go with a sub-DPS character like Yangyang, who deals decent AOE damage, or a healer/buffer like Baizhi, who can support your Rover.

Use Intro and Outro Skills

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

It’s one of the best gameplay features of Wuthering Waves and really makes you work on your team synergy.

Every time a swappable character is ready to deliver its outro skill, its face icon will start glowing. Swap to them, and your current character will perform a stylish intro attack followed by an equally stylish outro attack from the swapped character.

Each character has a unique intro and outro attack, and having a team where their skills synergize perfectly is the way to go. However, early on, it’s best to familiarize yourself with every character’s intro and outro skills and use them casually to get an idea of how they work instead of wracking your brain to find the perfect synergy. You will get there in due time.

Spend Waveplates Wisely

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Waveplates in Wuthering Waves are a precious rechargeable resource similar to the Trailblaze Power in Honkai Star Rail. However, unlike Trailblaze Power, you can’t save Waveplates in reserve, which is what makes them so valuable.

You can use Waveplates to run activities that provide Resonator EXP and Ascension materials, among other things. However, be careful where you spend them. You might already have a substantial amount of Resonance Potions to increase your Resonator rank. In that case, it’s not worth running Simulation Training.

Instead, if you need Ascension materials, you’re better off using your Waveplates to farm specific World Bosses or complete Forgery Challenges to get weapon materials.

These are some of the best beginner’s tips in Wuthering Waves and should make your early game experience smooth. For more on WuWa, don’t forget to check our Forgery Challenge guide as well as the list of upcoming characters.

