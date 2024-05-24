Union Level is the core levelling system in Wuthering Waves that governs over the SOL3 Phase Rank, enemies level, the appearance of Elite enemies, rewards, character ascension, and much more. While almost everything in the game is associated with your Union Level in one way or another, the best part about them is that you get some lucrative rewards upon reaching certain Union Levels. So, if you want to learn about them, keep reading our Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards guide.

All Union Level Rewards in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Here are all the Union Level rewards that you get in Wuthering Waves upon reaching a certain milestone:

Union Level 5 Astrite x200 Lustrous Tide x5

Union Level 15 Astrite x400 Lustrous Tide x5

Union Level 25 Crystal Solvent x2 Lustrous Tide x15

Union Level 35 Crystal Solvent x2 Lustrous Tide x15

Union Level 45 5-star Weapon Supply Chest Astrite x1,000



How to Unlock Union Level Rewards

To unlock Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves, you must simply hit the Union Level milestones mentioned above by acquiring the Union EXP, which you can get from multiple sources, such as main quests, side quests, companion quests, opening chests, completing activities, events, and so on.

How to Claim Union Level Rewards

To claim Union Level rewards, you must keep progressing the main story until you unlock the Events tab. Once that is done, you can follow the below steps to obtain the different Union Level rewards:

1. Click on the Events icon

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

2. Head to the “Awakening Journey” section

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

3. Click on the rewards

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

That sums up our guide on Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards.

