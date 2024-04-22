Scouring the web for the A Modded Adventure Trello link? This Roblox game based on Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is loaded with stands to play as, bosses to defeat, and open-world areas to explore. If you’re a total beginner and want a helping hand as you start playing the Roblox RPG, the Trello board is a handy resource.

Recommended Videos

What Is the A Modded Adventure Trello Link?

Click here for the A Modded Adventure Trello link.

Coming across the link organically isn’t very easy, so we recommend bookmarking this page so you’ve always got quick access to it. The only way to find it is via the game’s Discord server, as it isn’t linked on the game page for easy access.

You can also hit the star icon just to the right of the board’s name to add it to your favorites list. This way, each time you load up Trello it’ll appear on your dashboard.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is on the A Modded Adventure Trello?

Once you’re onto the A Modded Adventure Trello, you’ll find basically everything you could ever want to know about the game.

Most important for newcomers are the various columns that list each and every Spec and Stand in the game. These are the unique races you can unlock and equip on your build, each with their own attacks and animations. Even better, it explains how to get each one, whether from the store or by fulfilling specific quest criteria. We recommend browsing through all of these entries before deciding on your build so you know which to go for.

Outside of these races, the Trello also has columns on items you can equip, bosses to fight and their movesets, and the various NPCs to interact with. Some of them will sell you valuable upgrades while others will offer you quests, so it’s good to learn which does which.

One thing to note is that there’s currently a huge update underway for A Modded Adventure, turning into a completely new Roblox experience. This means all the information currently on the board is subject to change as new content comes to the game. Keep an eye on it and it’ll be a really handy resource as the revamped version drops.

That’s all for this guide. For even more Roblox guides, check out our Legacy Piece map guide and Trello link. We’ve also got Anime Islands codes and Ants Simulator 2 codes for you to redeem!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more