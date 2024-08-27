Heaven Stand is another extremely famous Roblox experience that is based off the Japanese manga Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure. The game has a massive player base and tons of complex systems that can be difficult to understand. That’s why joining information networks through the Heaven Stand Trello link and Heaven Stand Discord server are so important to making progress.

Heaven Stand Official Trello Link

Here is the link for the official Heaven Stand Trello, where you can find the latest information for the game. Note that as of writing this guide, the Heaven Stand Trello is currently undergoing maintenance and is not available for public access. Be sure to bookmark it and keep checking for the latest updates.

Heaven Stand Wiki Link

While the Heaven Stand Trello is inactive right now, you can always refer to the Wiki for information. While not as up-to-date as the official Trello, the wiki also has plenty of resources for you to go through.

Notably, you can learn about various quests and items in the game as well as how to obtain several unique characters. The Wiki is new and doesn’t have too much information, but it’s being updated daily and will hopefully become a good resource.

Heaven Stand Discord Link

We highly suggest joining the Heaven Stand Discord as you can interact with fellow players and find various resources here. The group has over 40,000 members and you can find a whole bunch of resources and guides. You can also interact with the devs and community to learn the status of the official Trello and maybe even get access to it through the Discord. So be sure to speed up your Heaven Stand progress by joining the official Discord link.

That's all you need to know about the Heaven Stand Trello and Discord links.

