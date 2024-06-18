Roblox title Jujutsu Shenanigans takes inspiration from hit manga Jujutsu Kaisen, and thrusts the player into intense PVP action, but how should you keep track of everything you can do in the game? To help you, we have the Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello link below.

What Is the Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello Link

You can find the Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello here.

The good news is that you can keep track of what you can do in Jujutsu Shenanigans through the official Trello board. However, the Trello itself is relatively slim compared to many other Trello boards for Roblox games.

What Is On the Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello?

The Trello has nine distinct categories:

Game & Trello Information

JJS Guide

Links

Maps

Characters

Characters: Early Access

Emotes

Gamepasses

Titles

While these categories offer a decent overview of the game, there isn’t as much information as offered in other games.

Of the categories, JJS Guide is perhaps the most crucial to newcomers to the game. As with many Roblox titles, you’ll spawn into Jujutsu Shenanigans with little to guide you, and as a battleground game that means you’ll immediately find yourself under attack.

The JJS Guide category goes into more depth on the numerous mechanics you’ll come across in the game, and how to use them effectively. For example, the game utilizes a destruction mechanic, where attacks will have an effect on the environment for a short time, potentially opening new escape routes.

Unfortunately, the Trello page is View Only, whereas other boards let players add information for themselves. As such, all the information on the board comes through official channels. While this does mean the information is verified, it could mean a longer wait if you need more information on specific subjects.

The game also has an official Wiki where players can add information themselves, but at the moment this wiki is relatively slim. If the game continues to draw players however, it’s possible that fans will add more and more information to it.

