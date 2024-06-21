Realistic Street Soccer Codes (June 2024)

Just in time for Euro 2024, go ahead and redeem some Realistic Street Soccer codes! This Roblox game lets you live out your footballing dream on the world stage, partaking in 3v3 matches and representing a wide variety of nations. If you’re just getting started, redeeming codes is always a good idea.

Recommended Videos

All Realistic Street Soccer Codes

Realistic Street Soccer Codes (Working)

200MVISTS: 150 coins (New)

Realistic Street Soccer Codes (Expired)

100MVISITS

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Realistic Street Soccer

Fortunately, it’s really easy to redeem codes in Realistic Street Soccer. Here is what you need to do:

Load into Realistic Street Soccer via the Roblox game page.

Tap the Codes icon on the left, denoted by the Twitter bird icon.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Redeem button.

Confirm the rewards pop-up to get your free items!

How Do You Get More Realistic Street Soccer Codes?

The best place to check for new codes is the Realistic Street Soccer Discord server. Once you’ve joined via the link and verified your account, you’ll find an ‘update-log’ channel. Here, the devs very occasionally share codes alongside visit milestones, though it doesn’t happen very often.

Alongside that, there’s a Roblox group you can join, but no exclusive codes there yet. We’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often, as we’ll update our list and do the hard work for you.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is quite a common occurrence in Roblox game, because devs can retract a code from circulation without any warning. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each and every code as soon as you spot it.

Failing that, make sure you’re inputting the code exactly as seen on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and have very specific formatting quirks, so any small discrepancy can lead to an invalid message.

What is Realistic Street Soccer?

Developed by The Builder’s Legion, Realistic Street Soccer is a 3v3 football game where you take on teams representing different nations of the world. It has an array of animations based on real-life players and plenty of teams to play as, making it one of the best soccer games on Roblox.

That’s all for this codes list! For more, check out the Type Soul Trello link and our Anime Defenders tier list. We’ve also got RE: XL codes and Sell Guns and Prove Da Hood Wrong codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy