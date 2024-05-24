Wuthering Waves Forgery Challenge Guide

Wuthering Waves’ Forgery Challenge is a game mode that lets players obtain weapon enhancement materials, which are vital to increasing your effectiveness in combat. Here’s everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ Forgery Challenge.

How To Unlock Forgery Challenges in Wuthering Waves

First off, you’ll need to unlock Forgery Challenges. Unfortunately, this won’t happen straight away. You’ll need to progress through the story until you unlock the guidebook, which you’ll receive after completing Act 3 of Huanglong I, the first city you’ll come across in your journey.

With the guidebook in hand, you can see detailed information on a variety of challenges and tasks, including the Forgery Challenges.

How To Play Forgery Challenges

However, in order to tackle the Forgery Challenges, you’ll need to spend 40 Waveplates each time. These recharge at a rate of one every six minutes, or ten an hour. This means that every day you’ll earn the current cap of 240 waveplates. Simply logging in once a day will give you all the waveplates you need for six attempts.

You can also replenish your Waveplates by using Crystal Solvent, a rare resource. One Crystal Solvent will reward you with 60 Waveplates, but due to the rarity of the item, you’re best using it sparingly.

Additionally, you can exchange sixty Asterite for 60 Waveplates, up to six times a day. However, Asterite is a particularly valuable resource.

Despite the name, Forgery Challenges simply task you with eliminating a group of enemies within a set limit in order to forge the rewards. If you’ve already mastered Wuthering Waves’ combat, this should be a relatively simple matter.

It’s also worth noting that you can immediately retry a Forgery Challenge after completing it, so if you didn’t get a specific item you were looking for you can always try again.

