Wuthering Waves Weapons Tier List

Wuthering Waves has plenty of different weapons available, split into five unique categories. With so many options, it’s only natural that you’ll want the best gear for your preferred playstyle. Here’s our tier list of the best weapons in Wuthering Waves, based on their base stats.

Best Weapons Tier List for Wuthering Waves

Swords

Tier Sword S Emerald of Genesis A Commando of Conviction

Scale: Slasher

Lunar Cutter B Originite: Type II

Sword of Night

Sword of Voyager

S Tier

Emerald of Genesis: Not only does the Emerald of Genesis have a whopping 47 in attack, but the Stormy Resolution skill increases energy regeneration. Additionally, using a resonance skill will increase your attack by a further 6%, stacking up to twice.

A Tier

Commando of Conviction: The Commando of Conviction has 33 points in attack, and gains an extra 15% for 15 seconds after an Intro Skill is used.

The Commando of Conviction has 33 points in attack, and gains an extra 15% for 15 seconds after an Intro Skill is used. Scale: Slasher : The Scale Slasher has an attack stat of 27, and restores eight Resonance Energy every time you use a Resonance Skill, which you can do every 20 seconds. This gives you a consistent method of replenishing your energy.

: The Scale Slasher has an attack stat of 27, and restores eight Resonance Energy every time you use a Resonance Skill, which you can do every 20 seconds. This gives you a consistent method of replenishing your energy. Lunar Cutter: The Lunar Cutter has 33 in attack, while its substat gives it an additional 6.70% attack boost. Additionally, the weapon’s skill, Preordained, grants six stacks of oath to the equipped resonator when they enter the battlefield or defeat an enemy, with each stack granting an additional 2% attack bonus. However, the weapon loses one stack every two seconds, which will gradually decrease its effectiveness without recharging.

B Tier

Originite: Type II: This weapon has 26 in attack, with another 5.40% from its substat. Its skill, Vanquish, will restore your HP by 5% whenever you trigger a Resonance Liberation, but only once every twenty seconds.

This weapon has 26 in attack, with another 5.40% from its substat. Its skill, Vanquish, will restore your HP by 5% whenever you trigger a Resonance Liberation, but only once every twenty seconds. Sword of Night: The Sword of Night’s 26 in attack gains an additional 5.40% boost from its substat. Additionally, using an intro skill grant an 8% boost for 10 seconds after an intro skill is used.

The Sword of Night’s 26 in attack gains an additional 5.40% boost from its substat. Additionally, using an intro skill grant an 8% boost for 10 seconds after an intro skill is used. Sword of Voyage: This sword has 24 in attack, and like the Scale: Slasher restores eight resonance whenever a resonance skill is triggered.

Broadblade

Tier Broadblade S Verdant Summit

Lustrous Razor A Helios Cleaver

Dauntless Evernight

Discord

Broadblade of Night B Broadblade of Voyager

S Tier

Lustrous Razor: The Lustrous Razor has an attack stat of 47, with an additional 8.10% from its substat. Additionally, its ability Incision increases energy regeneration, and increases Resonance Liberation damage whenever a Resonance Skill is used.

The Lustrous Razor has an attack stat of 47, with an additional 8.10% from its substat. Additionally, its ability Incision increases energy regeneration, and increases Resonance Liberation damage whenever a Resonance Skill is used. Verdant Summit: The Verdant Damage matches Lustrous Razor’s 47 in attack, but trades the additional 8.10% damage boost from the substrate for a 10.80% boost to critical damage. Its ability, Swordstorm, increases the damage bonus of all Resonance Attributes, while increasing heavy attack damage by 24% whenever an Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation is used.

A Tier

Helios Cleaver: The Helios Cleaver has 33 attack, with a 6.70% bonus. Additionally, It will gradually gain additional attack for up to twelve seconds.

The Helios Cleaver has 33 attack, with a 6.70% bonus. Additionally, It will gradually gain additional attack for up to twelve seconds. Dauntless Evernight: This broadblade has 27 base attack, while its substat gives it a 13.60% boost to defence. Its skill, Battlebound, grants it boosts to attack and defense for 15 seconds after using an Intro SKill.

This broadblade has 27 base attack, while its substat gives it a 13.60% boost to defence. Its skill, Battlebound, grants it boosts to attack and defense for 15 seconds after using an Intro SKill. Discord: Discord has 27 attack, with additional Energy Regen from its substat. Its resonance skill, Ceaseless Aria, restores eight Concerto Energy whenever a Resonance Skill is used.

Discord has 27 attack, with additional Energy Regen from its substat. Its resonance skill, Ceaseless Aria, restores eight Concerto Energy whenever a Resonance Skill is used. Broadblade of Night: Broadblade of Night has 26 attack, with an additional 5.40% from its substat. Its skill, Arrival, boosts its attack by a further 8% for 10 seconds after an Intro Skill is used.

B Tier

Broadblade of Voyager: This broadblade has 24 base attack, while its skill restores eight Resonance Energy whenever a Resonance Skill is used.

Pistols

Tier Pistol S Static Mist A Undying Flame

Novaburst

Cadenza B Pistols of Night

Originite: Type III

Pistols of Voyager

S Tier

Static Mist: This weapon has 47 base attack, and a crit rate of 5.40%. It also boosts energy regeneration by 12.8%, and increases the switched-in Resonator’s attack by 10% for 14 seconds after an Outro Attack is used.

A Tier

Undying Flame: The Undying Flame has 33 attack, and an additional 6.70% through its substat. Using an Intro Skill will increase Resonance Skill damage by 20%.

The Undying Flame has 33 attack, and an additional 6.70% through its substat. Using an Intro Skill will increase Resonance Skill damage by 20%. Novaburt: The Novaburst has 33 attack, and another 6.75% through its substat. Its ability grants a stacking 4% attack bonus whenever you dash or dodge for eight seconds.

The Novaburst has 33 attack, and another 6.75% through its substat. Its ability grants a stacking 4% attack bonus whenever you dash or dodge for eight seconds. Cadenza: Cadenza has 27 base attack, and restores eight Resonance Energy whenever a Resonance Skill is used. Additionally, this weapon grants an 11.52% boost to energy regeneration.

B Tier

Pistols of Night : The Pistols of Night have 26 base attack, and a 5.40% attack boost. After using an Intro Skill, their skill grants an additional 8% attack boost for ten seconds.

: The Pistols of Night have 26 base attack, and a 5.40% attack boost. After using an Intro Skill, their skill grants an additional 8% attack boost for ten seconds. Originite: Type III : This weapon matches the pistols of Night for both power and substat, with 26 and 5.40% respectively. Its skill grants 1.6% healing whenever you use a counterattack, and can be activated once every six seconds.

: This weapon matches the pistols of Night for both power and substat, with 26 and 5.40% respectively. Its skill grants 1.6% healing whenever you use a counterattack, and can be activated once every six seconds. Pistols of Voyager: The Pistols of Voyager have 24 base attack, and another 6.70% through their substat. Their skill restores eight Resonance Energy when you use a Resonance Skill.

Gauntlets

Tier Gauntlets S Abyss Surge A Hollow Mirage

Marcato

Amity Accord B Originite: Type IV

Gauntlets of Night

S Tier

Abyss Surge: Abyss Surge has 47 in attack, with a further 8.10% from its substat. Its skill grants increased Energy regeneration and increase basic attack damage for eight seconds after hitting a target with a resonance skill. Hitting an enemy with a basic attack will likewise increase resonance skill damage for eight seconds.

A Tier

Hollow Mirage: Hollow Mirage has 33 attack, with 6.70% from its substat. Its skill grants three stacks of Iron Armour when Resonance Liberation is released, granting a 3% boost to attack and defense, losing one stack whenever you’re hit.

Hollow Mirage has 33 attack, with 6.70% from its substat. Its skill grants three stacks of Iron Armour when Resonance Liberation is released, granting a 3% boost to attack and defense, losing one stack whenever you’re hit. Marcato: Marcato has 27 attack, and restores eight Resonance Energy whenever a Resonance Skill is used through its ability.

Marcato has 27 attack, and restores eight Resonance Energy whenever a Resonance Skill is used through its ability. Amity Accord: Amity Accord has 27 base attack, while its substat boosts defense by 13.60%. Through its skill, Resonance Liberation gains a 20% damage bonus for 15 seconds after an Intro Skill is used.

B Tier

Originite: Type IV: This weapon has 24 base attack, while its substat grants a 9% critical damage bonus. Its skill regenerates 0.5% HP whenever you hit an enemy with a basic attack, and can be triggered once every three seconds.

This weapon has 24 base attack, while its substat grants a 9% critical damage bonus. Its skill regenerates 0.5% HP whenever you hit an enemy with a basic attack, and can be triggered once every three seconds. Gauntlets of Night: Gauntlets of Night have 26 base attack, while the substat adds an extra 5.40%. Its skill grants an 8% attack boost for 10 seconds after using an Intro Skill.

Rectifier

Tier Rectifier S Cosmic Ripples A Jinzhou Keeper

Variation B Rectifier of Voyager

Rectifier of Night

S Tier

Cosmic Ripples: Cosmic Ripples has 40 base attack, with a significant 11.90% boost from its substat. Its skill increases energy regeneration, and basic attacks earn you a sacking 3.2% boost to basic attack damage, for a maximum of five stacks.

A Tier

Jinzhou Keeper: Jinzhou Keeper has 31 base attack, and a further 8.10% through its substat. Its skill grants it an 8% attack and 10% HP boost for 15 seconds after an Intro Skill is released.

Jinzhou Keeper has 31 base attack, and a further 8.10% through its substat. Its skill grants it an 8% attack and 10% HP boost for 15 seconds after an Intro Skill is released. Variation: Variation has 27 base attack, and its substat grants an 11.50% boost to energy regeneration. Its skill restores eight Concerto Energy once every 20 seconds.

B Tier

Rectifier of Night: The Rectifier of Night has 26 attack, and a further 5.40% through its substat. Its intro skill grants an additional 6% damage boost for 10 seconds after using an Intro Skill.

The Rectifier of Night has 26 attack, and a further 5.40% through its substat. Its intro skill grants an additional 6% damage boost for 10 seconds after using an Intro Skill. Rectifier of Voyager: This Rectifier has 24 base attack and 7.20% energy regen. It also restores 8 Resonance Energy whenever a Resonance Skill is used.

