Wuthering Waves features a dynamic time and weather system, where the environment will change as players spend time in the game. If you are curious about how to change time in Wuthering Waves, you can check out this guide to learn more about this mechanic.

Wuthering Waves Changing Time Guide

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You unlock the Set Time feature in Wuthering Waves during the Echoing Marche main quest. This mission becomes available immediately after you complete the First Resonance quest, where you speak with Baizhi at Huaxu Academy. During the Echoing Marche main quest, you must rest until the next morning and meet with Chixia at 7 AM.

You can open the Set Time screen by clicking the clock icon on the bottom side of the main menu. It is sandwiched between the Mail and Notes icons. This mechanic only lets you skip forward to the future, and it’s impossible to turn back time. The maximum time you can fast forward is two days, and you can only specify the hours and not the minutes.

Note that using the Set Time feature will not respawn bosses or resources. For example, the flowers required to Ascend your units will only appear after 48 real-life hours. On the other hand, World Bosses will return after five minutes in real life. Also, you cannot abuse the Set Time mechanic to recover your Waveplates quickly.

The only reason to change time in Wuthering Waves is when a quest demands you to be at a certain time of day. As far as I know, there is no monster that only spawns during the day or night. You just need to pay attention to their location since each enemy has their own preferred habitat.

That's everything you need to know on how to change time in Wuthering Waves.

