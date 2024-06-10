Wuthering Waves Changli Abilities and Materials

Changli is an upcoming 5-star Fusion Sword character in Wuthering Waves who has the power of “True Sight” and “Fiery Feather.” She has made her debut in the game indirectly through a voice call only so far. Let’s go over everything we know about Changli so far, including her complete leaked skills, passives, and ascension materials.

Who is Changli?

As the advisor to Jinhsi, the Magistrate of Jinzhou, Changli is an extremely capable woman who handles the city’s highest priority affairs. Changli has been portrayed as ambitious, and clever, and Jinhsi treats her word with respect. She plans her actions like a chess master, planning ahead of others. Along with being clever and careful, she is completely dedicated to Jinhsi’s mission.

Changli will likely be released in version 1.1 of the game. This update, “Thaw of Eons,” will be released on Friday, June 28, 2024. She releases alongside Jinhsi in version 1.1 and we will most likely see Changli get her own banner during the second phase of the update.

Changli Active Skills

Blazing Enlightenment (Basic Attack)

Basic Attack:

Perform up to 4 attacks in a row, dealing Fusion DMG.

After the 4th attack on the ground, Changli gains True Sight for 12 seconds.

Mid-air Attack:

Use Stamina to do up to 4 attacks in a row while in the air, causing Fusion DMG.

After the 4th mid-air attack, Changli gains True Sight for 12 seconds.

Heavy Attack:

Hold the attack button on the ground to use Stamina and perform an upward strike, causing Fusion DMG.

Within a short time, use the attack button to do a Mid-air Attack Stage 3.

Mid-air Heavy Attack:

Shortly after holding the attack button in the air or using the True Sight: Charge attack, use the attack button to use Stamina and do a Plunging Attack, causing Fusion DMG.

Within a short time, use the attack button to do Basic Attack Stage 3.

Dodge Counter:

After a successful dodge, use the basic attack to hit the target, causing Fusion DMG.

Tripartite Flames (Resonance Skill):

True Sight: Capture

When Changli uses the Resonance Skill, she quickly attacks the enemy and gains True Sight for 12 seconds. In the end, she performs a powerful lunging attack, causing Fusion DMG.

True Sight: Capture starts with 2 uses and can be used twice initially. Every 12 seconds, she gets 1 more use.

Basic Attack: True Sight – Conquest

In True Sight, if Changli uses a basic ground attack, she activates True Sight: Conquest. She quickly moves towards the enemy, dealing Fusion DMG, which counts as Resonance Skill DMG.

After using True Sight: Conquest, True Sight ends.

Basic Attack: True Sight – Charge

While in True Sight, if Changli jumps or uses a mid-air basic attack, she activates True Sight: Charge. She dashes towards the enemy, dealing Fusion DMG, which counts as Resonance Skill DMG.

After using True Sight: Charge, True Sight ends.

Radiance of Fealty (Resonance Liberation):

This move causes Fusion DMG to nearby enemies. It also gives you 4 stacks of [Enflamement] and activates Fiery Feather mode.

Fiery Feather Mode:

In this mode, if Changli uses her Heavy Attack called Flaming Sacrifice within 10 seconds, her Attack Power goes up by 25%. After this, Fiery Feather mode ends.

Flaming Vow (Forte Circuit):

Heavy Attack: Flaming Sacrifice

When Changli uses her Heavy Attack with 4 [Enflamement] stacks, she consumes them all to perform Flaming Sacrifice, causing Fusion DMG, which is considered Resonance Skill DMG.

Enflamement

Changli can hold up to 4 [Enflamement] stacks.

She gains 1 [Enflamement] stack for each Basic Attack: TrueSight-Conquest that hits.

She gains 1 [Enflamement] stack for each Basic Attack: TrueSight-Charge that hits.

She gains 4 [Enflamement] stacks for each Resonance Liberation: Radiance of Fealty.

Changli Passive Skills

Secret Strategist (Inherent Skill)

When Changli uses either Basic Attack: True Sight-Conquest or Basic Attack: True Sight-Charge, his Fusion DMG goes up by 5% for each stack of [Enflamement].

Sweeping Force (Inherent Skill)

When Changli uses Heavy Attack Flaming Sacrifice or Resonance Liberation Radiance of Fealty, his Fusion DMG Bonus goes up by 20%. Also, he ignores 15% of the target’s DEF when causing DMG.

Changli Switch Skills

Obedience of Rules (Intro Skill)

Changli appears in the air, attacks the target mid-air, and gains True Sight for 12 seconds.

Strategy of Duality (Changli Outro Skill)

Changli’s Outro Skill boosts the DMG of the Resonator you switch to next. It increases their Fusion DMG by 20% and their Resonance Liberation DMG by 25% for 10 seconds. If you switch to a different Resonator during this time, the effect stops.

Changli Resonance Chain

Hidden Thoughts (Sequence 1)

The Resonance Skill “Tripartite Flames” and “Heavy Attack Flaming Vow” boost Changli’s DMG by 10% and increase her resistance to interruption.

Pursuit of Desires (Sequence 2)

The skill “Enflamement” boosts Changli’s CRIT DMG by 30% for 8 seconds.

Learned Secrets (Sequence 3)

The DMG from “Resonance Liberation Radiance of Fealty” gets increased by 80%.

Polished Words (Sequence 4)

The “Intro Skill” raises the ATK of all team members by 20% for 30 seconds.

Sacrificed Gains (Sequence 5)

The “Heavy Attack Flaming Vow” DMG multiplier is increased by 50%. When using “Heavy Attack Flaming Vow,” Changli’s ATK goes up by an extra 50%.

Realized Plans (Sequence 6)

The skills “Resonance Skill Tripartite Flames,” “Heavy Attack Flaming Vow,” and “Resonance Liberation Radiance of Fealty” ignore 40% more of the target’s DEF when causing DMG.

Changli Ascension Materials

Ascension Level 1:

Shell Credits: x5,000

Crude Ring: x4

Ascension Level 2:

Shell Credits: x10,000

Basic Ring: x4

Rage Tacet Core: x3

Pavo Plum: x4

Ascension Level 3:

Shell Credits: x15,000

Basic Ring: x8

Rage Tacet Core: x6

Pavo Plum: x8

Ascension Level 4:

Shell Credits: x20,000

Improved Ring: x4

Rage Tacet Core: x9

Pavo Plum: x12

Ascension Level 5:

Shell Credits: x40,000

Improved Ring: x8

Rage Tacet Core: x12

Pavo Plum: x16

Ascension Level 6:

Shell Credits: x80,000

Tailored Ring: x6

Rage Tacet Core: x16

Pavo Plum: x20

How to Obtain Changli’s Ascension Materials

Crude Ring, Basic Ring, Improved Ring, and Tailored Ring

You can find these through the following methods:

Defeating Exiles

Purchase from Store

Forgery challenges

Weapon Shop

Synthesize high-tier Rings

Rage Tacet Core

You can gather these by defeating Fusion bosses such as the Inferno Rider.

Pavo Plum

Gather from Pavo Plum trees across the overworld or can be bought at the Pharmacy in Jinzhou.

Changli Skills Upgrade Materials

Sentinel’s Dagger: x26

Inert Metallic Drip: x25

Reactive Metallic Drip: x28

Polarized Metallic Drip: x55

Heterized Metallic Drip: x67

Crude Ring: x25

Basic Ring: x28

Improved Ring: x40

Tailored Ring: x57

Shell Credit: x2,300,000

Sentinel’s Dagger

Likely a drop from the upcoming world boss in Wuthering Waves 1.1.

Metallic Drips

You can find these through the following methods:

Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants

Souvenir Store

Weapon Shop

Synthesis

That’s all about Changli’s leaks. Let’s hope these leaks turn out to be true. Also, feel free to take a look at our other articles on Wuthering Waves, including our Wuthering Waves codes. Also, find out which Wuthering Waves character you are. While you’re here, also check out the latest leaks on Camellya and Jinhsi’s kits.

