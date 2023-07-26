Guides

Should You Give the Custodian the Shining Essence Echo in Remnant 2? Explained

Who deserves this swirling green echo?

Should You Give the Custodian the Shining Essence Echo in Remnant 2? Explained
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Certain items in Remnant 2 have two options for how to use them. You can give them to one character for a certain reward, this other character for a different one. It all comes down to which resulting item you’d rather have. This is the case regarding The Custodian and the Shining Essence Echo.

Shining Essence Echo Choice

Defeating N’Erud boss Tal’Ratha will reward players with the Shining Essence Echo. (You will also get the Spiced Bile that McCabe will turn into the Nebula handgun.)

Tal'Ratha Boss
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You can do two things with this item, and it is entirely up to you which to choose. For either choice, first, return to Ascension Spire.

Give Shining Essence Echo to the Custodian

The Custodian is inside this area at the end of the round room. You can immediately pick the [Give Echo] dialogue option even if you haven’t talked to him already.

Give Echo to Custodian
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Doing so will award players with the Siphon Heart Relic. This relic, on use, “grants 10% of the base damage dealt as lifesteal for 10s.”

Siphon Heart Relic
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Give Shining Essence Echo to Drzyr Replicator

When you first walk into the Ascension Spire, there will be a hole in the ground on the left.

Hole to Drzyr Replicator
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Dropping down this hole will reveal a hidden room with a shop managed by the Drzyr Replicator.

Drzyr Replicator
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

If you trade the Shining Essence Echo, 1,500 Scrap, and 15 Hardened Iron, it will give you the Void Idol. This is an amulet that “increases reload speed by 20%. Reloads only 50% of the magazine from reserves to fully reload.”

Both items are rather specific and aren’t necessarily good alone. However, Gunslingers might find more to love in the Void Idol.

We hope you’re happy with your end result, but you can always reroll N’Erud and fight Tal’Ratha again for another Shining Essence Echo to get the other result. Check out our links below for more Remnant 2 items guides and helpful best-of lists.

Related Posts

About the author

Cameron Waldrop

Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.

More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Comments