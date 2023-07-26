Should You Give the Custodian the Shining Essence Echo in Remnant 2? Explained

Certain items in Remnant 2 have two options for how to use them. You can give them to one character for a certain reward, this other character for a different one. It all comes down to which resulting item you’d rather have. This is the case regarding The Custodian and the Shining Essence Echo.

Shining Essence Echo Choice

Defeating N’Erud boss Tal’Ratha will reward players with the Shining Essence Echo. (You will also get the Spiced Bile that McCabe will turn into the Nebula handgun.)

You can do two things with this item, and it is entirely up to you which to choose. For either choice, first, return to Ascension Spire.

Give Shining Essence Echo to the Custodian

The Custodian is inside this area at the end of the round room. You can immediately pick the [Give Echo] dialogue option even if you haven’t talked to him already.

Doing so will award players with the Siphon Heart Relic. This relic, on use, “grants 10% of the base damage dealt as lifesteal for 10s.”

Give Shining Essence Echo to Drzyr Replicator

When you first walk into the Ascension Spire, there will be a hole in the ground on the left.

Dropping down this hole will reveal a hidden room with a shop managed by the Drzyr Replicator.

If you trade the Shining Essence Echo, 1,500 Scrap, and 15 Hardened Iron, it will give you the Void Idol. This is an amulet that “increases reload speed by 20%. Reloads only 50% of the magazine from reserves to fully reload.”

Both items are rather specific and aren’t necessarily good alone. However, Gunslingers might find more to love in the Void Idol.

We hope you're happy with your end result, but you can always reroll N'Erud and fight Tal'Ratha again for another Shining Essence Echo to get the other result.