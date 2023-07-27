How to Unlock Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

Due to what it takes to locate, this will likely be the final archetype you will get in Remnant 2. It’s not hard, but it requires obtaining other abilities you can’t get until after you have beaten the final boss. Fortunately, the game is slightly generous when it comes time to get it. Without further ado, this is what it will take to unlock the Engineer archetype.

How to Get Engineer Archetype

To even have a chance of finding the material needed, you’ll have to reach max level with the Explorer archetype. This is because you need the Fortune Hunter skill will highlight loot/chests in the environment.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With that completed, you’ll need to make your way to the second area of N’Erud. This can be done regardless of whatever second area you get, be it The Eon Vault or Timeless Horizon. Walk the perimeter of the area right next to the status effect fog.

Stop when the skill ends and wait for the (80-second) cooldown to use it again. After an indeterminable amount of walking, you will eventually notice this purple outline on what looks like a corpse.There isn’t a guaranteed place this will appear, and this is your only method of finding it.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Line yourself up with the Technician armor set’s purple outline, but it isn’t your goal. To its left will always be the Alien Device material, and it’s this which you are after. The item will be in a pit, so you probably aren’t getting out. As long as you pick it up, that’s okay. If you are in co-op, you can always have a partner pick up the armor for you both.

This will take some risky timing, but you can make it through the fog to the Alien Device after the first time you throw up. The game gives you at least one dodge roll while the fog’s status effect accumulates. This should be just enough time to pick up the item.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Once you have collected it, quickly return to Ward 13 and trade it to Wallace. It will also cost you 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap, but he will give you the Drzyr Caliper Engram in return.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

This item unlocks the Engineer Archetype for you to use whenever you want. It will now be among the choices when you create a new character.

Engineer Archetype Features

The Engineer archetype is all about deployable heavy weapons. These are placed as auto-turrets, but players can also pick them up to use them as guns instead. The unique archetype trait is Fortify, which increases armor effectiveness by 5% at the base level and up to 50% at the max level.

Skills

Heavy Weapon: Vulcan Deploys a Vulcan Cannon turret, which lasts until its ammo is exhausted.

Heavy Weapon: Flamethrower Deploys a Flamethrower turret, which lasts until its ammo is exhausted.

Heavy Weapon: Impact Cannon Deploys an Impact Cannon turret, which lasts until its ammo is exhausted.



Perks

Metalworker Increases skill damage by 5%. Heavy weapons gain 5% ammo capacity and 2.5% max health.

Magnetic Field Heavy weapons grant 15% damage reduction to all allies within 2.5m.

Heavy Mobility Movement speed while carrying a heavy weapon is increased by 35%.

Surplus Using a relic refills 15% of heavy weapon ammo. Bonus is doubled when heavy weapon is stowed.



If you've grown tired of summons or the Handler's dog, the Engineer archetype turrets might be just what you need.