Remnant 2 has risen from the ashes and much like its predecessor, players can party up with their friendos and lay waste to legions of otherworldly demons together. While you can play the game through in solo, it’s fair to say that playing with some buddies in tow helps to amplify the fun factor. So, for those wondering how to play co-op multiplayer in Remnant 2, here’s an explainer detailing everything you need to know. To arms!

How to Play Online Co-Op With Friends in Remnant 2

Out of the gate, Remnant 2‘s online co-op is not available and must be unlocked to access it. Much akin to the first title, to unlock online co-op, you’ll need to have completed the short tutorial at the beginning of the game and unlocked the main World Crystal in Ward 13.

Fortunately, completing the tutorial and unlocking the main World Crystal in Ward 13 is a fairly short process and shouldn’t take you longer than an hour. The good thing is, the game tells you with a notification when you’ve unlocked the ability to play co-op.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve spoken to Ford and he’s answered your questions, he’ll ask you to speak to Wallace, Brabus, and Ava McCabe. Once you’ve done so, you’ll be tasked with following Ford through some ruins, and he’ll soon disappear into a crystal. It’s at this point when you’ll unlock co-op multiplayer for up to three other friends.

How to Invite Friends to Play on Console

To invite friends on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, simply follow these steps:

Open the menu and toggle over to Systems.

Select the Friends tab and this will open up your friend list.

Find the player you’d like to invite and select the symbol on the right to send a game invite.

Once the player accepts your invite, a little Join button will appear next to their name. Click on it to join them and begin an online co-op session.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

How to Invite Friends to Play on PC

To invite friends on PC, simply follow these steps:

First, simply press “Shift + Tab” to open up your friends list.

Find the player you’d like to invite and select the symbol on the right to send a game invite.

Once the player accepts your invite, a little Join button will appear next to their name. Click on it to join them and begin an online co-op session.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed light on how to play co-op multiplayer in Remnant 2. For more, here's how to solve the Forbidden Grove Water Harp puzzle.