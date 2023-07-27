How to Get Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2

The Dreamcatcher is one of many melee weapons you can obtain in Remnant 2. Besides looking cool, this staff is also the key to unlocking a secret Archetype. Unfortunately, acquiring this weapon is rather tedious, and many players may never know of its existence.

Remnant 2 Dreamcatcher Location

In order to obtain the Dreamcatcher, you must complete a side quest in the Morrow Parish Sanatorium in Losomn. You need to head to the basement and speak to Dr. Morrow, who has been locked inside one of the cells. The woman will ask you to bring her three Stone-carved Dolls the nurses threw away, and luckily, all of them are located in the Sanatorium.

Stone-Carved Dolls Locations

The first Stone-carved Doll is in one of the open rooms on the first floor. You will find it lying between two empty bookshelves.

The second Stone-carved Doll is in the front yard, and you can reach this area by passing through the basement. You must defeat the Ripsaw miniboss hiding inside a wooden shack before the item will spawn.

The last Stone-carved Doll is in the second room on the third floor. It can be found on the ground behind a wooden partition.

Before leaving the area, I recommend grabbing the Prison Cell Key. It is located on the balcony, which you can reach by jumping out of a broken window in the first room on the third floor.

Once you have all the items, you can return to Dr. Morrow and give her the three Stone-carved dolls. She will tell you the code to unlock the safe on the first floor through a song, and you will get the Double Barrel handgun.

Afterward, you can use the Prison Cell Key to unlock Dr. Morrow’s cell door. It seems that you’ve been talking to a ghost all this time since you will hear a scream when you open the cell. You won’t see any woman inside and only discover the Nightweaver Stone Doll on the ground.

How to Use Nightweaver Stone Doll

You must progress through the main story until you unlock the Tormented Asylum zone. In order to do this, you must speak with Nimue in her retreat and pass through several zones until you get teleported to a twisted version of the Sanatorium.

If you head to the front yard, you will trigger the boss fight with the Nightweaver. However, to obtain the Dreamcatcher, you only need to enter an open cell in the basement. You will find a shining web similar to the one you encounter in the Morrow Parish Sanatorium.

Interacting with the Nightweaver’s web will allow you to insert the Nightweaver Stone Doll into the mysterious object. Somehow, it will grant you the Dreamweaver melee weapon, which you can equip from the character page.

Dreamcatcher Stats

Here are the Dreamcatcher stats:

Damage : 58

: 58 Critical Hit Chance : 5 percent

: 5 percent Weak Spot Damage : 95 percent

: 95 percent Stagger Modifier : 3 percent

: 3 percent Ability: Dreamwave – After dealing 250 damage, Charge Attack will release a Dreamwave, flowing outwards 20 meters and returning to the caster. Dreamwave applies SLOW to all enemies for 10 seconds and grants a Stack of REVERIE for each enemy affected. Each Stack grants +2 percent to All Damage and +2 percent to Movement Speed, which lasts 15 seconds.

Although the Dreamcatcher is a great weapon in Remant 2, you can use this staff to unlock the Invader Archetype. The process is quite lengthy and requires you to access the final world, Root Earth.