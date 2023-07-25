How to Get Sagittarius Bow in Remnant 2

Yes, there is indeed a bow in a game full of guns.

While most of the weapons found in Remnant 2 are guns, there are also unique weapons. In a break from usual gun-based weaponry, even a bow can be obtained if you can find the right area. For those Hunters out there that want to do some major damage, here’s how to get the Sagittarius bow.

Where to Find the Sagittarius Bow

The effort to get this weapon is absolutely worth it, as it is one of the strongest weapons in Remnant 2.

To start the sequence to get the Sagittarius, you must find the Cathedral of Omens area on Yaesha. This will be one of the dungeons with a white diamond above them, but finding the right one will be incredibly random.

However, once you find this area, the puzzle it presents can be confusing. The first lever you come across will control the upper circles, with the lever to the left managing the lower circles, and the right side level moves the symbols.

As a clue, the nearby book says:

For SUN and MOON describe the skies,the firmament beyond;

Their whims will tell if tides are high, or if the day has dawned.

And fragile LIFE must hang below, a puppet on a thread.

And only choosing makes it so; to live in joy or dread.

The hint suggests that you need to make the circles highlight Life, Sun (or Moon), Ravager, and Doe.

Copy the positions in the image below to get the Sagittarius to pop up from the middle. Note that it was taken from the very first lever. It probably wouldn’t work from any other angle.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Sagittarius Stats

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

This bow was practically made with Hunters in mind. That 65-meter falloff range also gives plenty of room for great sniping. While certain single-shot weapons have the drawback of getting you swarmed, that Starfall mod provides an excellent forcefield when enemies start getting too close.

Raising it to the first upgrade level takes the Sagittarius to 117.6, which is exceptional damage, and it only gets stronger if you fully draw it back before firing. This weapon also pairs extremely well with the Refunder mutator. The Defensive Action Loop ring (incoming damage reduction for three seconds after reloading) is a great pairing for ring-based synergies.

Hopefully, this guide will help you find the Sagittarius bow, as it’s a great weapon to start using right away. For more Remnant 2 guides for finding other weapons, check out our links below.