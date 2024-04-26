All Side Quests in Sand Land

Sand Land is full of lots of activities to do once you set off into the world. There are tons of towns and wanderers who need Prince Beelzebub’s help to survive these harsh deserts. Lots of these quests unlock unique new peddlers and shops, so be sure not to miss them. Let’s go over all the side quests in Sand Land.

Sand Land Side Quests List

Here is a list of all the Side Quests in Sand Land and what they’re for:

Task From Mayor Tor: Get some Machine Gun Scrap for Mayor Tor

Get some Machine Gun Scrap for Mayor Tor Desert Soldier: Help a soldier run from bandits.

Help a soldier run from bandits. Lost Peddler: Save the lost Peddler for Ades.

Save the lost Peddler for Ades. Suspicious Cave: Help the lone wolf hunter get back his plans for the Geji Dragon.

Help the lone wolf hunter get back his plans for the Geji Dragon. Slacker Junker: Give Iron Ore to Junker Guni (repeatable)

Give Iron Ore to Junker Guni (repeatable) Car Part Scavenge: Find the Car Frame from the Junk Pit.

Find the Car Frame from the Junk Pit. Gifted Flowers: Find out who is giving the blind girl flowers.

Find out who is giving the blind girl flowers. Dispirited Diamond: Help Hez to hunt down 10 Pteranos for some Raptor Steel.

Help Hez to hunt down 10 Pteranos for some Raptor Steel. Tinkerer Siblings: Choose between Ves and Stan to be your Blacksmith.

Choose between Ves and Stan to be your Blacksmith. Light on the Hilltop: Figure out what the mysterious light on the Pillar is with your Jump Bot.

Figure out what the mysterious light on the Pillar is with your Jump Bot. Mysterious Voice: Find out what the mysterious voice scaring the merchants is.

Find out what the mysterious voice scaring the merchants is. Saving Sis: Help two sisters pay off their debt to the Diamond Gang.

Help two sisters pay off their debt to the Diamond Gang. EX Chip Hunt: Defeat a Queen Scorpion to help Arthur open an EX Chip shop.

Defeat a Queen Scorpion to help Arthur open an EX Chip shop. Payment in Paint: Get some custom paint from Lutemis’ painter.

Get some custom paint from Lutemis’ painter. Top Time Triumph: Win a race to get a supplier to send materials to Spino’s workshop.

Win a race to get a supplier to send materials to Spino’s workshop. All for the Hopper: The Royal Army kidnapped a merchant’s daughter and took his Hopper Frame.

The Royal Army kidnapped a merchant’s daughter and took his Hopper Frame. Vow of Family: Find a crying girl’s missing father near the Lisab Junker Market.

Find a crying girl’s missing father near the Lisab Junker Market. From Lifeless to Lush: Convince Siris to become a farmer in Talbo by doing three favors for him.

Convince Siris to become a farmer in Talbo by doing three favors for him. Treasure Trek: Give an Ancient Bronze Coin to the peddler to unlock the Trading Post.

Give an Ancient Bronze Coin to the peddler to unlock the Trading Post. Brothers’ Oath: Help out a Diamond with his Raptor problem and become his sworn brother.

Help out a Diamond with his Raptor problem and become his sworn brother. Operation Bororo: Find the Boss Bororo cow near Talbo.

Find the Boss Bororo cow near Talbo. A Girl’s Gratitude: Find Teus in Patago Village and help her daughter.

Find Teus in Patago Village and help her daughter. Prince of Racing: Score the top prize in a Desert Bike Race.

Score the top prize in a Desert Bike Race. Build a Zip Line!: Get the materials to build a Zip Line in Spino.

Get the materials to build a Zip Line in Spino. Furniture Favor: Get Pterano Wings for a furniture maker.

Get Pterano Wings for a furniture maker. Town Waterwheel: Get materials and magnets from Patago to build a waterwheel in Spino

Get materials and magnets from Patago to build a waterwheel in Spino Exquisite Cuisine: Find a cactus, BBQ Scorpion, and Canned Food for Lirule.

Find a cactus, BBQ Scorpion, and Canned Food for Lirule. Retired Racer: Let the legendary racer Laius build a custom part for you.

Let the legendary racer Laius build a custom part for you. AWOL Tinkerer: Ves/Stan has gone off to the Merrick Junker Market.

Ves/Stan has gone off to the Merrick Junker Market. Serious Settler: Find a big brother for Hugh.

Find a big brother for Hugh. Sand Land Santa: Sneak into a village and give gifts as Thief dressed as Santa.

Sneak into a village and give gifts as Thief dressed as Santa. Missing Supplier: Deliver 10 B-Grade Sensors to the merchant in Merrick Junker Market.

Deliver 10 B-Grade Sensors to the merchant in Merrick Junker Market. Face Your Fears: Will be added soon!

Will be added soon! Fortune Teller’s Fate: Help a Fortune Teller get back her confidence by winning a jump bot race.

Help a Fortune Teller get back her confidence by winning a jump bot race. TBA

This list is still a work in progress, and we’ll add more info as we uncover more side quests in Sand Land.

Some of these quests will result in characters joining Spino and opening shops in Spino. So be sure to tackle all the Side Quests that come your way because they often link into each other and unlock even more content!

Those are all the side quests in Sand Land. Be sure to tackle them whenever they become available! For more guides, check our list of all bosses and vehicles in Sand Land.

