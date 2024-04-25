Sand Land takes you on an incredible adventure across a vast desert full of innumerable obstacles to overcome. Unfortunately, despite all his power, Prince Beelzebub can’t deal with every obstacle. That’s where your trust fleet of vehicles comes in. You need to know the role of all vehicles in Sand Land to solve all of the puzzles in the game.

All Vehicles in Sand Land

Car

The car is the very first vehicle you start out with. However, it gets destroyed pretty early on and it takes a couple of hours to get your first real car. Unlike the Tank, the car is a much faster vehicle. It comes equipped with front-facing machine guns and seeking missing launchers. While the car is good at a bit of everything, it doesn’t really excel in any department.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Tank

The Tank will be your most important vehicle for most of the game simply due to how strong it is. While it’s slow and takes some time to reload, it has the best DPS in the game. For most big fights with other bots, vehicles, or bosses, the Tank will be your go-to vehicle. Make sure to upgrade its damage, health, and defence. The Primary Weapon is a powerful cannon and the secondary weapon is a machine gun. The only thing the tank struggles with in combat is aiming for flying enemies.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Jump Bot

The Jump Bot is the first movement vehicle you get. It’s a bipedal bot that can jump pretty high. It’s meant to be used for vertical maneuvering in hilly areas and to reach the pillars strewn all about Sand Land. Some shortcuts and areas are also made accessible with the Jump Bot, especially once you unlock the boost jump. For weapons, it comes with a machine gun that’s great for taking down smaller enemies because it’s easy to aim. The primary weapon is a grenade launcher that deals respectable damage.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Motorcycle

The Motorcycle is the most important vehicle right after the Tank because of the sheer speed it can provide you. It’s fast, small, and easy to handle. You can use the Motorcycle to cross quicksand, escape fights, make ramp jumps, and just get around the map a lot faster. It’ll be your primary method of transport. The shotgun isn’t much to write home about, but the front-facing machine guns can do decent damage once upgraded.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Dirt Buggy

The Dirt Buggy is meant to be a motorcycle alternative that’s smaller and wider. You can use Dirt Buggies to get around the map quickly and it even lets you drift thanks to its four-wheel design. The primary weapon is a simple missile launcher and the secondary fire is a machine gun.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Hopper

The Hopper is a smaller but more dangerous version of the Jump Bot. It comes with the same jump height and boost jump capabilities. While it’s smaller and less tanky, it has more maneuverability and can pack an even heavier punch than the Jump Bot. The primary homing missile launcher is decent, but the secondary machine guns can reach some ridiculous levels of DPS when leveled up.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Hoverbike

The Hoverbike is a unique vehicle that comes into play much later in the game. It has the usual missile and machine gun combo for weaponry. It’s a speed-type vehicle meant to help you move around. What makes the hoverbike unique is its ability to let you traverse bodies of water.

Battle Armor

Last but not least, we have the Battle Armor. This is the most powerful bot you can add to your collection in Sand Land when it comes to combat. Its primary weapons are powerful melee attacks and for a secondary, it has a machine gun mounted on its wrist that you can manually aim. This armor has a ton of HP and defense and can deal some serious damage to enemies. Its skills, such as the charged rocket punch, are also quite impressive.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Those are all the Vehicles in Sand Land that we know of so far. While you’re here, check out our list of all boss enemies and all shops in Spino.

