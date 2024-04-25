Sand Land: How to Unlock EX Chip Dealer in Spino

If you’re on the quest to grow Spino and gather every possible merchant in one place, then the EX Chip merchant is one you don’t want to miss. EX Chips might not seem important initially, but as you unlock more slots and more powerful chips, they provide some seriously powerful optimizations to your bots. Here’s how to unlock the EX Chip Dealer in Spino in Sand Land.

How to Unlock EX Chip Shop in Sand Land

To unlock the EX Chip Merchant Arthur, you need to invite him to Spino by completing his side quest. Arthur can be found at the Lisab Battleship’s Junker Market. You’ll see the prompt for his quest, EX Chip Hunt become available as you grow Spino.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Once it’s available, head to the Junker Market and speak to him. He’ll tell you that he needs a rare metal found only in the nearby Junkyard. However, a Queen Scorpion has claimed the territory. Your job is to go and defeat the Queen Scorpion so Arthur can collect his rare metal and open up a shop.

How to Defeat Queen Scorpion

The Queen Scorpion is one of the more threatening bosses in Sand Land due to its ability to go underground and pop out underneath you. Like most fights, a tank will be your best choice here due to the high DPS.

The key to this fight knowing how to dodge the Queen Scorpion’s underground attack. When it dives underground you can see it approaching you. Stop in one location for a second, and when it reaches you boost away immediately to dodge the attack. Rinse and repeat this while unloading your cannon fire and machine gun to eventually whittle away at its HP.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Also, be sure to boost away when it’s charging straight at you, as it will do this frequently. Take care not to get cornered, as the Queen Scorpion can stunlock you and unleash some devastating damage if it catches you in a corner.

Once you’ve defeated the Queen Scorpion, speak to Arthur and he’ll agree to open up a new shop in Spino. You can go visit his shop to check the latest EX Chip upgrades available. This completes the EX Chip hunt quest.

That’s all you need to know on how to unlock EX Chip Upgrades in Sand Land and complete the EX Chip Hunt quest. For more guides, learn how to get Croc Steel and Pterano Rubber.

