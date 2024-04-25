How to Get Pterano Rubber in Sand Land

One of the earliest upgrade bottlenecks in Sand Land is the Pterano Rubber. You need a reliable source to farm and then craft tons of this material for all of your early-game upgrade needs. Let’s go over the best spots to farm Pterano materials and how to craft Pterano Rubber in Sand Land.

How to Get Pterano Wings

Luckily, Pteranos are plentiful in Sand Land and you’ll deal with way too many of them normally. If you want to farm some Raptor Steel while you’re at it, there’s a repeating quest to kill ten Pteranos that also rewards you with Raptor Steel.

You can find Pteranos pretty easily if you keep a lookout for the nests they like to build on taller rocks. You can shoot them down easily with a bot like the Jumper, which can manually aim its machine gun at these flying monsters.

How to Get Pterano Rubber

Like most creature-related materials, the best way to get Pterano Rubber is by crafting it at the Blacksmith. To unlock the Blacksmith you need to complete the Tinkerer Siblings quest as soon as it becomes available. Once you’ve found your Blacksmith, visit their shop in Spino to craft Pterano Rubber. The material required is as follows:

Pterano Wing

Shock-Absorbing Rubber

If you’re running low on Shock-Absorbing Rubber, you can easily craft some using Plant Matter. Plant Matter is farmable by just driving your vehicles into trees and shooting them down.

You can also get Pterano Rubber from chests lying around in some areas, but this method isn’t as reliable.

How to Get Quality Pterano Rubber

Quality Pterano Rubber is acquired in much the same way as Pterano Rubber, except you’ll need either three Pterano Wings or a Don Pterano Wing alongside the Shock-Absorbing Rubber. The Don Pterano is a larger stronger version of the Pteranos you’ve already seen, much like the Alpha Raptor is for the Raptors.

You’ll also have to wait for your party to level up a bit before you can unlock the recipe for the Quality Pterano Rubber at the Blacksmith.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Pterano Rubber quickly in Sand Land. Next up, learn how to get Croc Steel and how to get the EX Chip Merchant.

