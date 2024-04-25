If you’re progressing your way through Sand Land and have made it past the early-levels, the game will now start asking you to get rarer creature materials. One of the rarest materials blocking some crucial upgrades during the early part of the game is Croc Steel. Let’s go over how to find Crocodiles early and get Croc Steel in Sand Land.

Desert Crocodile Locations in Sand Land

To get Croc Steel, you first need to locate Desert Crocodiles. The earliest location you can find Desert Crocodiles is after the first time you get into the Southern Desert. This happens once you cross into the South using your Jump Bot.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you’re there, exit the cave and make your way to the left side where you can find two Desert Crocodiles. You can keep respawning at a nearby campsite, to farm these two Desert Crocodiles for a lot of Desert Crocodile Hide.

Later on, once you’re much farther South, Desert Crocodiles become a lot more common and you can find groups of three easily. Check out the locations on the map. You can also find the Desert Crocodile boss down here.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Get Croc Steel

Once you have a ton of Desert Crocodile Hide from all the farming, it’s time to turn it into Croc Steel. To get Croc Steel, you need to unlock the Blacksmith back in Spino. If you haven’t unlocked the Blacksmith, you’re going to want to complete the Tinkerer Siblings side quest. You unlock the option to craft Croc Steel as you make progress through the story and level up.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once the Blacksmith shop is open, head there with your Desert Crocodile Hide and some B-Grade Steel to start crafting Croc Steel. Croc Steel is pretty important for Level 10+ Vehicle upgrades and a lot of Part Upgrades. In fact, you’ll need a bunch to unlock the second EX Chip slot for all of your vehicles as well.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Croc Steel in Sand Land. While you’re here, also learn how to get Pterano Rubber and how you can get into the Talbo Mine Shaft.

