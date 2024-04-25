How to Get Quartz in Sand Land

If you’re looking to fine-tune your parts or upgrade the number of EX Chip Slots on your vehicles in Sand Land, one rare component needed is Quartz. However, Quartz is not an easy resource to find, especially early in the game. Let’s go over how to quickly get Quartz in Sand Land and the best way to get Quartz.

How to Get Quartz

There are two primary methods to get Quartz in Sand Land. You can get Quartz by mining ore or by exchanging it with the Trading Post.

Mining Ore

This method is more RNG-based, but silver ore has a chance of dropping Quartz pieces every now and then. However, the area you’re in needs to at least be above level 10 for Quartz to drop. You’ll know it’s Quartz as the dropped crystal will be purple in color. Quartz Ore is more common on the north-west side of the map and in the south-west. Here’s one early location we found that can get you Quartz as soon as you get a Bike:

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Head inside the Grotto shown on the map above and break the silver ore for some Quartz drops.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Trading Post

The Trading Post is the best method to quickly get a lot of Quartz in Sand Land. However, this method is limited due to a simple reason. Basically, you can trade an Ancient Copper Coin for four pieces of Quartz. This is a great deal until you remember the game has a limited number of Ancient Copper Coins from all the Ruins. Luckily, there are a ton of Ruins in the game to explore, so whenever you need Quartz, just go scavenging around in unexplored Ruins.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

To unlock the Trading Post in Spino, you’ll have to complete a side quest called Treasure Trek. You get this quest near the Aro Village Ruins after you’ve completed enough side quests in Spino and made some story progress. Once unlocked, you just need to go there and give an Ancient Copper Coin to Halvar. After this, he will set up a Trading Post in Spino for easy access whenever you need Quartz.

That's all you need to know on how to get Quartz quickly in Sand Land.

