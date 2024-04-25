How to Find BBQ Scorpion in Demon Village in Sand Land

During the Exquisite Cuisine quest, Lirule requests you to bring her exotic food and says she’ll move to Spino afterward. Not satisfied with the Cactus you bring her, she asks for something more exotic. It’s now your job to locate and find BBQ Scorpion in the Demon Village in Sand Land to help Lirule.

How to Find BBQ Scorpion in Sand Land

We’ll go over all the steps to find the BBQ Scorpion to help out Lirule and complete the Exquisite Cuisine quest. The game doesn’t give you any quest marker for the BBQ Scorpion, so it can feel tricky.

First of all, you need to fast travel to the Demon Village and head inside the main gate. There will be three paths leading left, straight, and towards the right. Take the stairs to the right.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Keep hugging the right side of the path and turn the corner twice as you go ahead. Move ahead till you’re on the main path where a centaur named Barenma is chilling on the left.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Take a right turn here and you’ll see a small furry demon in front of a campfire cooking something. Walk up and speak to Izuna who is cooking something.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Turns out, Izuna is cooking some BBQ Scorpion right now. Ask Izuna to give you some BBQ Scorpion and that’ll complete the objective.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Now you just need to head back to Lirule in Talbo and hand over the BBQ Scorpion. She won’t be satisfied and will ask you to locate something more exquisite from some old ruins. Your task will be to find a pack of canned food in the ruins, but the game markers will guide you there.

That’s all you need to know on how to find the BBQ Scorpion in the demon village and complete the Exquisite Cuisine quest in Sand Land. For more guides, check if you should pay the sister’s debt and all the shops you can unlock in Spino.

