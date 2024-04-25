Sand Land: Should You Pay the Debt in Saving Sis Quest?

Sand Land has a ton of side quests for you to tackle and get lost in. Most of these end up with you inviting those characters to the city of Spino. Some of these quests have choices and dilemmas with permanent outcomes. One choice with some pretty major consequences is paying the debt in the Saving Sis quest in Sand Land.

How to Start Saving Sis Quest

You start the Saving Sis quest when it becomes available in the Aro Village Ruins. You can open up the map and hover your cursor over the Aro Village Ruins to check if the question mark symbol for this quest has appeared. Once it appears you can head over to the village and speak to the girl there.

She will tell you that her father was tricked into taking on a debt by the Diamond Bandits, and they have kidnapped her sister in response. Your job is to go and deal with the bandits and get her sister back. The bandits aren’t willing to give up for free, though. You get a choice to pay a pretty high 10,000 Zeni for her potential safe return.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Should You Pay the Debt in Saving Sis?

Absolutely, this is one of the decisions where it’s important for you to pay the debt. There are two outcomes based on the choice you make here.

If you refuse to pay the debt and beat up the bandits, you will save the kidnapped sister. However, the other sister will show up and attack one bandit, which ends up with her getting shot and killed. This is one of the darkest moments in Sand Land and you’re going to want to avoid this. The other sister moves to Spino but doesn’t open up any shop. Furthermore, the Diamond Bandits become permanently hostile towards you.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Therefore, choosing to pay the debt is the right decision. You can free both sisters and they will move to Spino together to open up a shop. That will conclude the Saving Sis quest and now they’re both happily relocated in a thriving new town.

That’s all you need to know for the Saving Sis quest and if you should pay the debt to the Diamond Bandits. For more guides, check out how to get the EX Chip merchant in Spino and all the shops you can open up in Spino as well.

