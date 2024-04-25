As you traverse the eponymous desert, you’ll need to know how to repair vehicles in Sand Land. The game has a staggering range of vehicles, all of which have different traversal buffs and weapon capabilities. These naturally degrade all the time, and can take damage from enemy attacks, too. Here’s what to do to repair your vehicles.

Sand Land Vehicle Repair Instructions

To repair a vehicle in Sand Land, you first need to open up the item wheel. On PC this is done by pressing the V key, whereas on consoles you need to hold down left on the D-pad.

On the item wheel, you’ll need to select the Repair Kit. These are quite rare resources to come by, but can be used on the fly as a faster way of boosting your vehicle’s HP. You can purchase these from vendors, so we recommend stocking up if you know a tough fight is coming soon. On top of that, you get a few for free if you purchase the Speed Demon Pack DLC.

Image Source: Bandai Namco

The only other way to repair a vehicle in Sand Land is to head back to a camp and rest there. As expected, this will not only replenish Beelzebub’s HP, but fully restore your vehicle as well. Of course, this is only possible when you aren’t in the midst of battle. Don’t pin all your hopes on it if you’re being bombarded by enemies.

That’s all you need to know about repairing your ride in Sand Land. For more on the game, check out how to find the BBQ Scorpion in Demon Village and how to lock on. We’ve also got guides on getting Quartz and Croc Steel.

