How to Lock On in Sand Land

There are a bunch of mechanics that Sand Land doesn’t really explain to you much. If you’re tired of missing all of your attacks on enemies in hand-to-hand combat, then the Lock On feature is really handy. Learn how Lock On works in Sand Land and the different settings available.

Recommended Videos

Sand Land Lock On Controls

The Lock On mechanic is a part of the hand-to-hand combat in Sand Land. If you’ve been struggling to keep targeting an enemy and land your shots, then locking on will make a big difference. While there’s a passive Lock On that targets enemies normally, you can lock onto a specific target with the dedicated Lock On command.

To Lock On to an enemy, you need to press the E key on PC or press R3 on a controller. A reticle will show up over the enemy and the camera will lock on to that direction. This ensures that none of your attacks whiff and miss the mark. However, it does limit your field of view a fair bit. There are two different types of Lock Ons, and we’ll go over both of them.

Sand Land Lock On Settings

You can swap the Lock On between Toggle and Hold. Hold requires you to hold the Lock On button to keep the reticle on your target, while Toggle keeps it on without you pressing it. Furthermore, you can disable Lock On altogether by turning off the Lock On Target setting.

The other settings are related to the passive auto Lock On we mentioned earlier. If you want more freedom and control in combat with your directional input, feel free to turn these off. Auto Switch makes Beelzebub change his passive Lock On target depending on which enemy is the closest to him.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know about the Lock On mechanic in Sand Land. While you’re here, learn about all the vehicles and all the bosses in Sand Land.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more