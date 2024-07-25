Should You Meet With the Wealthy Weirdo in Sims 4 Lovestruck?

The new romance-themed Sims 4 expansion adds plenty of new gameplay opportunities to enjoy. Some of them are exactly what they say on the tin, like more dates to embark on. However, one new gameplay feature will completely catch you off-guard. Here is whether you should meet with the wealthy weirdo in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

Recommended Videos

What Happens With the Wealthy Weirdo in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Your encounter with the wealthy weirdo in The Sims 4 Lovestruck starts off with a random phone call from a Sim called Valentina Nadir. She asks you to meet her at a motel to talk.

Now, you have an option. You can either accept this offer or shut it down by saying “No thanks, weirdo.” Of course, if you opt for the former option the opportunity disappears and there are no further ramifications.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Wealthy Weirdo Rewards

If you decide to take the plunge and meet the wealthy weirdo, you’re treated to a bunch of rewards. As such, we’d always recommend you proceed with this optional side quest.

Firstly, you get a load of rare gems, ranging from ruby to space rocks and diamonds. If you don’t want to display them around your house, you can sell them for a load of Simoleons. Alongside that, the wealthy weirdo also gifts you some axolotls. Yes, you read that right. These axolotls can’t be sold or deleted from your inventory, so you may as well display them around your home or any green space you’ve got.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not to meet with the wealthy weirdo in The Sims 4 Lovestruck. For more on the expansion, check out the best cheats and mods. We’ve also got guides on the best build and buy items, how to go to couple’s therapy, and how to get a Very Satisfied relationship.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy