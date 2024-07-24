How to Fix a Strained Relationship & Go to Couples Therapy in Sims 4 Lovestruck

The latest Sims 4 expansion, Lovestruck, drastically expands the romance systems. However, not all relationships in the game will go as planned, so here’s how to fix a strained relationship and attend couples therapy in Sims 4.

How to Visit Couples Therapy in Sims 4

First of all, you need to know whether your romantic relationship needs work. Thankfully, it’s somewhat easier than in real life, as your partner will be sad or angry and a notification will pop up in the top right of the screen to explain what they’re thinking.

Alternatively, you can check out the Sim’s bio and scroll to the bottom, where you’ll see their Romantic Boundaries and what might be triggering their unhappy feelings. You’ll also need this info later on when you visit the therapist.

Once you’ve decided to see a therapist, you can hire one for 1,000 Simoleons through the Cupid’s Corner app, at which point your Sims will leave their house. You then begin the therapy sessions and you have to answer a few questions, trying to ensure the therapy session goes well.

How to Fix a Strained Relationship in Sims 4

As you can see from the screenshot above, the main aspect of the therapy session is the fact you have to choose what your Sims will work on, whether that be Attraction, Dynamics, Satisfaction, or Relationship.

You check their relationship level by clicking Relationships, then the icon of the Sim you want to check, and then Open Profile. By checking this and your partner Sim’s preferences, you’ll be able to answer the therapist’s questions as well as possible, to try and fix the relationship. You’ll be able to vent to each other, ask the therapist for help, or simply talk about your feelings.

Hopefully, you’ll answer the questions in the right way and your relationship will show signs of improvement. If it goes poorly, the therapist will ask to see you again and your partner will get even more angry afterwards.

Fingers crossed you can fix your romance in The Sims 4. For more on the Lovestruck expansion, check out our guide on the best mods to download for it, and how to design the best date to go on.

