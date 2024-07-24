Dating can be tough at the best of times, but now with the new Lovestruck expansion pack, there are so many options to play with! Now your Sim can have a lot more control over where and what each date will be. Follow our Cupid’s Corner dating guide to find out how to create the best date in Sims 4 Lovestruck.

Before you set up a date via the Cupid’s Corner dating app on your Sim’s phone or computer, you have to think about what you want to achieve from your date. Is your Sim looking for a soul mate, a bit of romance, or just a quick woohoo? Or perhaps you want to create some drama in your Sim’s life? Whatever you are looking for, we can guide you through getting the best out of your date.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

There are two options for new relationships when setting up a date in Cupid’s Corner: Getting to Know You Date and a Romantic Date. If you meet your match on the app, a Getting to Know You date is your best option. If you have already met your date, have dated them before, or want to rekindle an already-existing romance, then a Romantic Date is best.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Whichever you choose, you will have to choose a venue and at least three goals for your date. The success of your date is determined by whether you complete these goals in the time allotted, so choose wisely. Your best options are the simplest goals to achieve during a date, such as friendly or romantic social interactions and taking photos to ‘Capture the Moment’.

The goals you choose should align with your Sim’s likes, turn-ons, and interests. Say your Sim hates physical intimacy and music – it would be a terrible idea to send them on a date with the goals of dancing and getting physical!

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Choosing the best Sim to date is essential too. If you want your date to be Gold-Medal-level successful then your romantic interest has to be having a good time. Take them fishing or star gazing at the local park if they love the outdoors. If they hate getting physical, your best move is to watch some stand-up comedy at the lounge bar. Engage in a few deep conversations and cultivate a more meaningful relationship.

If it seems like they are getting on well, you also have the option to extend the date. This gives you more time to fill that date satisfaction bar and get your Sims Lovestruck reward!

