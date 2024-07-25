Best Build & Buy Items in Sims 4 Lovestruck

The latest expansion pack for The Sims 4 is packed full of features and items, including the classic vibrating heart bed OG Sims players may remember. There is a full wardrobe of new clothes for your Sim and a bunch of cool stuff to fill or decorate their home. Let’s explore what we think are some of the best build or buy items in Sims 4 Lovestruck.

Many of the new build items and decor in the Lovestruck expansion pack come in a range of colors including pink. As you can imagine, this love-themed pack is full of heart-shaped and romantic pieces such as the classic vibrating bed, artwork, and romantic blankets. There are also five exclusive items only available when you level up in the Romantic Consultant career.

Best Build and Buy Items in Sims 4 Lovestruck

The list of our favorite build items from the Lovestruck collection starts with the return of the vibrating lovebed: The Vibromatic Neuvo. This is a new version of the original Vibromatic from Sims: Livin’ Large but looks more like the heart-bed design in The Sims 3. Most OG players are tempted to buy the Lovestruck DLC just to see the return of this bed!

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

The bed comes in many color options, including the original style of hot pink, gold and red! It is also included in their Wild Hearts Retreat fully styled room available to purchase from the Build Menu for S7,655. Other styled rooms include the Jungle Lounge, Duo Pulse Gym, a Speakeasy, and the Garden Bedroom.

Our next pick is the new artwork introduced in this pack. The Sims Lovestruck brings a retro aesthetic along with the romance vibe with neon lighting, bright colorful paintings, and bold wall murals. We love The Hiss of Justice, Playfully Enticing, and the Never-Ending Neon wall decor:

The new mirrors are our next favorite item in the Sims Lovestruck build list. There are four classy and elegant gold mirrors to choose from. One has cute selfies pinned around it but unfortunately you can’t change these… So you’re stuck with photos of strangers on your mirror. Despite this we think the new mirrors are well worth checking out.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

No Sim’s home is complete without a bar and now you can buy these gorgeous backbars. Not only do they offer a rage of delicious drinks for you and your guests, but they look really sophisticated. Much better than the old free-standing bars we are used to!

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Best New Build Items in Sims 4 Lovestruck

If your Sims’ home needs a freshen up, then the Lovestruck pack has a few options to play with. There are three wallpapers, three tiling designs, and three masonry effects. We love the new wallpapers, especially Flirtatiously Floral which creates a bold statement on any wall:

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

The best flooring introduced with the Lovestruck pack is the animal print carpet. The Animal In Me flooring comes in a huge amount of colors and print styles, from leopard to cow. Is it amazing? Is it hideous? Only you get to decide! The best thing about this flooring is that some styles come with an outline so you can create your own rugs.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Lovestruck also has a few new stylish windows and doors in a range of vivid colors and funky styles. We particularly love the new double door which you can try out in classic black or maybe something more eye-catching. Also, check out that beautiful new jacaranda tree!

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Those are our top items from the new Sims 4 Lovestruck pack! Make sure you check out everything new by entering Build Mode and filtering the items by Pack type.

