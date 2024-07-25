The Sims 4: All Lovestruck Cheats

If you’re diving into the new expansion, there’s every chance you’ll want to check out some Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats. This expansion pack is all about strengthening your Sims’ romantic relationships, with everything from new date opportunities to even couples therapy if things go awry. For a helping hand, there are some cheats you can use.

What Are the Best Sims 4 Lovestruck Cheats?

Below, we’ve listed the most useful cheat inputs to go with the Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion. Rather than listing any and all cheats you can toggle on or off, we’ve gone for those that align closely to a character’s relationship stats.

Remember that to use these cheats, you’ll need to have toggled the ‘testingcheats’ feature on, alongside prerequisite commands like ‘sims.add_buff’.

Mood Cheats

The following cheats will alter the target Sim’s attributes for a temporary period of time. Doing so will increase their ability to flirt and build romantic relationships, which is very handy if you’re just starting with the Lovestruck expansion.

Inputs Effects Flirtyhigh +2 Flirtation attribute for four hours WeenieRoastHost_Silver +2 Confidence for four hours ASillyScare_GreatStoryteller +2 Playful attribute for four hours CheatingIntensityBuff_Fearless +5 Confidence for 20 in-game days CheatingIntensityBuff_Passionate +6 Flirtation for attribute for 20 in-game days CheatingIntensityBuff_Silly +5 Playful attribute for 20 in-game days

Relationship Cheats

There’s only one relationship-altering cheat worth using in Sims 4 Lovestruck. It’s one that’ll completely remove the grind associated with boosting your romantic bond in the first place. Using it will max out the romance level between the two Sims you choose. Then, you can focus on trying out the new romance options and mechanics.

Inputs Effects modifyrelationship > PlayedSimFirstName > PlayedSimLastName > TargetFirstName > TargetLastName > 100 Romance_Main Makes two chosen Sims have 100 romance level

Those are all the Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats you’ll ever need! For more on the expansion, check out how to go to couples therapy, how to create the best possible date, and how to get matches on the Cupid’s Corner in-game app.

