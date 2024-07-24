How to Get Matches on Cupid’s Corner App in Sims 4 Lovestruck

Your Sim’s dating life is about to get a lot more interesting thanks to the Lovestruck expansion pack. This huge new pack brings more depth and detail to romance in The Sims 4, including a dating app: Cupid’s Corner. Freshen up your Sim’s relationship status by finding compatible Sims and maybe even discovering their soul mate! If your Sim is ready to sign up to Cupid’s Corner then find out how to get matches in Sims 4 Lovestruck.

Sims 4 Lovestruck Cupid’s Corner Dating Guide

Cupid’s Corner is a brand new dating app only available when you download the Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack. You can access the app by clicking on your Sim’s cell phone and selecting the app from there. It is also available on your Sim’s home computer or laptop.

The app will then open up into a pop-up window showing your Sim’s bio, any possible matches, and any saved matches. You can change your Sim’s profile by adding a new photo and changing which traits are shown in the app. Don’t forget to take a fun new selfie to attract Sims to your profile!

Not every potential romance on the app will be a good match for your Sim! It is up to you to check their gender, traits, age, and location. For example: if your Sim hates children, you wouldn’t want to match with a Sim who is family-oriented.

As you check out each Sim in Cupid’s Corner, you can save up to 15 by clicking the Heart icon. You can also only message or date up to three every day. Any Sims you think would be terrible matches can be deleted to avoid seeing their profile again. If there are no Sims in the app making you feel lovestruck, then just tap the refresh button. Bear in mind, however, that you can only refresh the list of Sims once every few in-game hours.

Your Sim can set up a date via the app by choosing the type of date, bringing any guests, picking activities, and finding the perfect location. Don’t worry if your date isn’t successful or if your Sim just doesn’t feel the spark. You can always find someone new via the Cupid’s Corner app!

