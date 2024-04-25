All Unlockable Shops In Spino in Sand Land

Spino is your primary base of operations in Sand Land. When you first get there, it’s nothing more than a bunch of rubble with some survivors and a single working garage. However, you can keep inviting people to the wreck and watch it become a beautiful bustling little town before your eyes. Here are all the shops you can unlock in Spino in Sand Land.

All Shops in Spino

Below, we’ll cover all of the shops that become available in Spino and the quests associated with each of these merchants.

The Garage

The Garage is the first shop you get access to once you arrive in Spino. It’s the location for all your Vehicle and Part crafting and upgrading needs. You can also select your loadouts and create entirely new vehicles right here.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Item Store

The Item Store is a general store with a bunch of general-purpose items for healing, preparing, and boosts. Unfortunately, the store doesn’t stock up on higher-tier items too often, but it’s nice to have it around in Spino in the early game.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Workshop

You unlock the Workshop after completing the Tinkerer Siblings side quest given to you by the Mayor. Once you invite one of the siblings to Spino, they’ll set up a workshop where you can craft all the materials you need for your vehicle upgrades. Be sure to keep up with the Workshop side quests to unlock higher-tier materials.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Furniture Store

You unlock the Furniture Store by completing the Light on the Hilltop side quest near Spino. This quest requires you to have a Jump Bot. Once complete, you invite Lutemis to Spino where she sets up a furniture store. You can craft furniture and begin decorating your very own room once Lutemis opens shop in Spino.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Painter

The Painter is an essential shop that you need if you plan on decorating and coloring your vehicles with your unique style and aesthetics. You can unlock the Painter in a fairly early side quest where you have to track down a mysterious voice.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

EX Chip Dealer

You can get the EX Chip Dealer shop in Spino by completing the EX Chip Hunt quest in the Lisab Battleship Junker Market. Defeat a Queen Scorpion and Arthur will move to Spino and open an EX Chip Dealership.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Trading Post

Complete the Treasure Trek quest near the Aro Village Ruins by giving an Ancient Copper Coin to Halvar. He’ll move to Spino and open his trading outpost where you can trade coins and common items for rare and unique materials.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Bounty

You have to complete the Exquisite Cuisine quest in Talbo, where you have to go find the BBQ Scorpion and then dive into some ancient ruins for Canned Food. The chef moves over to Spino and the Hunter comes alongside her and opens his bounty station in Spino.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Junk Store

You can unlock the Junk Store by following Hugh’s questline in Spino until he wishes for an older brother. Complete the questline and Gite will open the Vulture’s Nest Junk Shop in Spino. You can buy rare and sometimes limited-time Vehicle Parts from this shop.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Those are all the shops you can unlock and open in Spino in Sand Land. While you’re here, also learn about all the towns and all the bosses in Sand Land.

